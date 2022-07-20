Lyrics: “Puppies” – Luísa Sonza

+ Luísa Sonza celebrates her birthday with the release of the single “Cachorrinhas”; watch the clip!
Letter:[Verso 1]uh, ah
I’ll take my puppies to enjoy at the pet shop
Parading, baby girl, ’cause I’m a pop artist
My little nose, don’t read me, don’t touch me
I’m spoiled and run, big dog (Rawr)
We got pedigree, expensive collar
My expensive perfume stirs the strays’ nose
[Refrão]Me and my dogs woof, give the paw, lay down and roll, hahahaha
Me and my dogs woof, give the paw, lay down and roll
Look at my look, I don’t care about your envy, talker is sick
When we wag their tails, they bark everything, wow
Me and my dogs woof, give the paw lay down and roll
Look at my look, I don’t care about your envy, talker is sick
When we wag their tails, they bark everything, wow [Ponte]Okay, okay, now I’m going to show you my girls
hahahaha [Verso 2]Dog number one is the famous Giselle
Unbearable, untrainable, that’s my BFF
Bitch number two is Britney Bitch
She is a mandraca, she never gives a paw
This is Dudinha, number three
Young dog, don’t lay down for your ex
My crazy cat, on all fours she comes
This is Rita Lee, eat quiet, eat well [Refrão]Me and my dogs woof, give the paw, lay down and roll
Look at my look, I don’t care about your envy, talker is sick
When we wag their tails, they bark, wow
Me and my dogs woof, give the paw, lay down and roll
Look at my look, I don’t care about your envy, talker is sick
When we wag their tails, they bark, wow
[Ponte]me and my dogs
Look at my look (Uhum)
talker gets sick
they bark, wow [Refrão]Me and my dogs woof, give the paw, lay down and roll
Look at my look, I don’t care about your envy, talker is sick
When we wag their tails, they bark, wow
Me and my dogs woof, give the paw, lay down and roll
Look at my look, I don’t care about your envy, talker is sick
When we wag their tails, they bark, wow
Related
Thank you for your visit! If you liked this news, share it with someone who likes it and help us reach more people. Follow more exclusive content from VIP armchair at the twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Also, follow the Google News so you don’t miss anything and subscribe to our channel Youtube.
If you want to talk to us to send guidelines, announce or report any errors in our articles, send an email to [email protected] and we will be happy to serve you. Now, if you want to be part of our team of collaborators, Click here To sign up.