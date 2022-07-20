Lyrics: “Puppies” – Luísa Sonza

+ Luísa Sonza celebrates her birthday with the release of the single “Cachorrinhas”; watch the clip!

Letter:

Like this: enjoy Loading…

[Verso 1]uh, ahI’ll take my puppies to enjoy at the pet shopParading, baby girl, ’cause I’m a pop artistMy little nose, don’t read me, don’t touch meI’m spoiled and run, big dog (Rawr)We got pedigree, expensive collarMy expensive perfume stirs the strays’ nose[Refrão]Me and my dogs woof, give the paw, lay down and roll, hahahahaMe and my dogs woof, give the paw, lay down and rollLook at my look, I don’t care about your envy, talker is sickWhen we wag their tails, they bark everything, wowMe and my dogs woof, give the paw lay down and rollLook at my look, I don’t care about your envy, talker is sickWhen we wag their tails, they bark everything, wow [Ponte]Okay, okay, now I’m going to show you my girlshahahaha [Verso 2]Dog number one is the famous GiselleUnbearable, untrainable, that’s my BFFBitch number two is Britney BitchShe is a mandraca, she never gives a pawThis is Dudinha, number threeYoung dog, don’t lay down for your exMy crazy cat, on all fours she comesThis is Rita Lee, eat quiet, eat well [Refrão]Me and my dogs woof, give the paw, lay down and rollLook at my look, I don’t care about your envy, talker is sickWhen we wag their tails, they bark, wowMe and my dogs woof, give the paw, lay down and rollLook at my look, I don’t care about your envy, talker is sickWhen we wag their tails, they bark, wow[Ponte]me and my dogsLook at my look (Uhum)talker gets sickthey bark, wow [Refrão]Me and my dogs woof, give the paw, lay down and rollLook at my look, I don’t care about your envy, talker is sickWhen we wag their tails, they bark, wowMe and my dogs woof, give the paw, lay down and rollLook at my look, I don’t care about your envy, talker is sickWhen we wag their tails, they bark, wow

Related