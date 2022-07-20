Magalu owner appeals to customers to buy in her stores

Luiza Trajano sent a video to registered customers where she asks them to make purchases in meat in Magalu’s physical stores

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Woman loses labor lawsuit by dancing on TikTok

Luiza Trajano, president of Magazine Luiza’s Board of Directors, sent a video to registered customers in which he asks them to make purchases in carnets in his physical stores. Thus, after the message was sent, the company’s shares rose on the stock market. Thus, at 1:30 pm last Friday (15), after the businesswoman’s speech, MGLU3’s shares rose 4.68%.

repercussion

In the video, Luiza Trajano says: “I know that approving credit is very difficult, especially in this moment of crisis. I want to give you some news: your credit is already pre-approved at Magazine Luiza. Just look for one of our stores, look for the seller, even show him this film. And it will be in the meat, remember that delicious meat? Go as soon as possible to one of our stores, please”.

Thus, many unofficial profiles on social networks echoed the video, where Trajano asks his customers to buy everything they need at Magalu stores. “Your credit is pre-approved on Magazine Luiza, so I’m sending you this video. If you want to buy a computer for your child, a bigger television to watch the World Cup, or other things… no matter what, pot, toy… Just look for one of our stores, (…) Okay? Go to our store as soon as possible, please. I’m sure you’ll stay”, says Luiza.

Nubank launches new silver card: how does it work?

Campaign

According to the Magalu press office, the video was sent to approximately 5 million customers. Therefore, the campaign prioritizes customers who use Magazine Luiza’s payment booklets or credit cards.

However, for purchases made online, Magalu has developed another system where those who have pre-approved credit are identified and financing is granted directly.

In this way, the company’s shares rose, managing to recover part of the loss in the first half of this year. Since in six months, the original price dropped 41.3%.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Tarcisio Schnaider / Shutterstock.com