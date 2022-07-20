Man catches swordfish in kayak after 45 minutes of ‘fighting’ the fish

posted on 07/19/2022 20:16



In the video you can see Scott Mutchler in a dispute with the swordfish to capture it – (Credit: Playback/Youtube)

A fisherman from Los Buzos, Panama, drew attention for being able to catch a swordfish — a fish with a long, sword-like upper jaw — after a 45-minute “battle.” And the best: the brave managed to do the fishing being in a simple kayak.

According to the website ViralHog, the skilled fisherman is Scott Mutchler. The person responsible for recording the moment, an unidentified tour guide, is astonished by the feat, and says that no one has “ever” been able to hold this type of fish on a hook for more than a minute.

What stands out the most is that the fisherman is on the move in a kayak, which makes fishing even more difficult, as he has to control the small boat.





With the help of other men who were in a larger boat, Mutchler pulls the fish onto the boat and then returns it to the water.

The guide, who has been working in the region for seven years, says he has only managed to catch swordfish twice in his life.

“These huge fish always catch the entire line or break within seconds. Scott is an experienced fisherman with many visits here so he was well prepared and made it look easy. I’ve caught two similar sized fish before, but being on the boat filming this time was even more incredible,” he said.

