Man engulfed by fire in Spain is hospitalized in serious condition | World

The man who fled a fire in Tabara, Spain, with his clothes on fire after trying to dig a trench to protect his town is in serious condition in hospital but was able to communicate with his wife, a family friend said on Tuesday. thursday (19).

Angel Martin Arjona, 50, was operating an excavator when the wind changed the direction of the flames and engulfed the vehicle he was in and he had to flee on foot. (see video above)

Arjona suffered severe burns and received first aid at the scene before being transported to a specialist burn care unit in the nearby town, local emergency services said.

Family friend José Manuel Taba told Reuters news agency that he was in serious condition but had communicated with his wife in the early hours of the morning.

“He is in a very serious condition, but he is conscious. He spoke to his wife or gestured to her,” Taba told Reuters. “It’s a very complex situation.”

1 of 1 Angel Martin Arjona was driving an excavator when the vehicle was engulfed in flames – Photo: Reuters/Reproduction Angel Martin Arjona was driving an excavator when the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

The fire, which started in Losacio, caused two deaths, left three people seriously injured and evacuated more than 6,000 people from their homes, according to authorities. The fire around Tabara was brought under control, but others continued to burn nearby, including around a wind farm.

Rafael Reyes, an official with Madrid’s regional fire service, urged anyone who saw smoke to call emergency services immediately.

He said civilians should not approach an active fire and that even firefighters were forced to wait for the right moment to act. However, he said civilians could try to smother fires that are in the early stages.