Man is stabbed after trying to prevent a doctor from killing her ex-husband at a health center in Paraná | West and Southwest

A man was stabbed after trying to prevent a doctor from killing her ex-husband, who is also a doctor, at a health center in Palotina, western Paraná, this Tuesday (19).

According to the Civil Police and also to the advice of the municipality, the suspect went to the scene to take her two-year-old son to stay with her ex-husband. In the unit, she went towards the man with a knife.

In an attempt to save the man, the driver of the health center tried to break up the fight and ended up being stabbed in the belly. After the crime, she fled and has not yet been located.

The driver is in hospital, but not life-threatening.

According to the police, the fight between the doctors started after she caught her husband with a male escort in their house.

In a moment of fury, she tried to shoot them both to death, but didn’t hit anyone. In this incident, the woman was arrested in the act, was detained for a few days and was released using an electronic anklet.

The Health Department of Palotina informed, through a note, that it is collaborating with the investigations and giving full support to the team and those involved.

“There was a tragic episode of a possible attempted murder in the vicinity of the Central Post. The possible author does not belong to the staff, but during the confusion, a municipal employee was injured. He was treated promptly and is hospitalized”.