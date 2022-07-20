Márcio Garcia is hospitalized, undergoes surgery and state is exposed

The presenter’s surgery was already planned and was not urgent

The famous global actor and presenter, Márcio Garcia ended up taking his fans by surprise when he appeared in a hospital bed this past Tuesday (19). It turns out that he is very dear to the public and had to be hospitalized at Clínica São Vicente, located in Rio de Janeiro, where he had to undergo a surgical procedure and when appearing on his profile he revealed details about his health status.

And in order to reassure fans, Márcio Garcia explained that it was nothing urgent, the truth is that the surgery performed by the famous was scheduled in advance. He asked followers not to be scared of the situation, making a point of stressing that it was nothing serious.

“Here I am again for another surgery. Don’t be scared! It’s not an emergency, it’s nothing serious. It was a tendon rupture that I had a few years ago and I decided to do it”, exposed the famous.

Márcio Garcia then recalled that he had a recent rupture in his hand tendon, but at the time it was a partial rupture. He even made a point of thanking the doctor who is a friend of his and helped to solve the problem. Despite hospitalization and surgery, the famous explained that he was having a good recovery and would be discharged.

ACKNOWLEDGMENT

He also thanked the messages of affection received by the fans and joked that he was ready for another one. Márcio Garcia, it is worth saying, is an actor and presenter and has been the heartthrob of several productions on TV Globo. And although he performed well, he ended up gaining prominence as a presenter, when he commanded Gente Inocente, an attraction that was part of the schedule of the carioca channel between 1999 and 2002.

His talent ended up drawing the attention of Record, and he was hired by the station, where he ended up running the program O Melhor do Brasil between 2005 and 2008. After that, he returned to Globo where he made the telenovela Caminho das Índias and was in charge of Size Família, and more recently of The Voice Kids.