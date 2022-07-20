Marcio Garcia undergoes new surgery and exposes health status: “Don’t be scared”

Marcio Garcia undergoes surgery and appears on social media to give details of his health to followers in a video

Marcio Garcia took his followers by surprise when he appeared in a hospital bed on Tuesday night (19). The famous was hospitalized this week at Clínica São Vicente, in Rio de Janeiro, to undergo surgery and gave details of his state of health.

At first, the presenter insisted on explaining that the procedure had already been scheduled in advance. “Here I am again for another surgery. Don’t be scared! It’s not an emergency, it’s nothing serious. It was a tendon rupture that I had a few years ago and I decided to do it”said.

“I recently had a tendon rupture in my hand, a partial rupture, here I am again at Clínica São Vicente. Thanks to my friend Cristiano Cinelli everything is fine, the shoulder is new, ready for another one”added Marcio Garcia.

In the end, he explained that he was close to leaving the clinic, as he is recovering well. “I had to have surgery to put my shoulder up, it was a little lowered, I don’t know if you guys noticed it. I’m going home today. Thank you in advance for the best wishes, I’m ready for another one”.

GLORIA PEREZ COMMENTS JADE PICON’S SCALE FOR NOVEL

Author of Globo’s next nine o’clock soap opera, Gloria Perez decided to position itself on the controversy involving the ex-BBB Jade Picon. The influencer will join the cast of Crossingeven without having training as an actress or the DRT, the professional record in the area, and is making the rounds on the web.

“Jade auditioned and surprised, that’s why she was chosen. No art has a single entryway. Of course, the ideal is for the person to arrive with a solid education, but often, once talent is discovered, education begins to do after the choice”, said the veteran to the newspaper O Globo.