Marcus Buaiz, ​​Wanessa Camargo’s ex, will visit Zilu Godoi in the United States – Entertainment

Wanessa Camargo and Marcus Buaiz’s marriage is over, but the businessman’s friendship with the singer’s family continues. So much so that he has a trip scheduled to visit Zilu Godoi in Orlando, United States, where his ex-mother-in-law currently lives.

According to journalist Fabíola Reipert, from The Poison Hour, the businessman will meet with Zilu in September this year. The socialite said that she maintains a friendship with Marcus, despite the fact that he is no longer with Wanessa.

Buaiz’s trip will take place a month after the singer goes to the United States to meet her mother.





Also according to Reipert, Zilu has avoided commenting on her daughter’s relationship with Dado Dolabella. The socialite would have a little concern about the direction of the relationship, as the singer would have lost advertising contracts after the relationship became public, but she and Zezé Di Camargo would have chosen not to interfere in the artist’s life.

On social media, Zilu said that she tries not to interfere in her children’s lives. “As a mother, I always try to instruct as best I can, but I don’t impose anything. For me, as a mother, it’s enough to see and feel that my children are happy,” she said.

The socialite also commented on the separation of Wanessa and Marcus. “Divorce is always sad, especially when we have children involved. I faced an extremely painful divorce that was very publicly exposed. No one is happy with a divorce, but time always puts everything in its place. Only those who go through a divorce know what I’m talking about. My wish is to see everyone happy”, he said.

Watch the video below The Poison Hour:





