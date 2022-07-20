Maria Bruaca leaves Tenório without a penny to spend, he freaks out with poverty and swears revenge: “end the bastard”

In wetland, Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) will take a swipe at Tenório (Murilo Benicio) and will leave you without being able to spend a penny. This is because the woman will be able, in court, to block her husband’s accounts, making it impossible for him to handle his money. Upon finding out, the squatter will have an outbreak and promise revenge.

A great war is about to happen between Maria Bruaca and Tenório in the next chapters of the 21h soap opera. At first, the wife will get the worst of it when she is thrown out of the house by her husband. On that occasion, he will take Zuleica to live in the Pantanal and take the place of his first wife.

However, Maria will get unexpected help to seek her rights in court. This is because José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) will be sensitive to the situation of women and will decide to help her. The farmer, in turn, will hire a lawyer to help Guta’s mother (Julia Dalavia). From there, the game will start to turn in favor of Alcides’ mistress.

During the process, Maria Bruaca will obtain an injunction to block Tenório’s bank accounts. Thus, the man will not be able to move his money and will experience financial difficulties. “Does that mean I won’t be able to sell anything else without her consent and signature? What is she wanting? heck… […] Ara… I have to put an end to the bastard. You can’t be good in this life, not even with your wife“, he will grumble.

It is worth noting that wetland it’s a novel of Benedito Ruy Barbosa, aired – originally – in 1990, on the extinct Rede Manchete. This year, the plot is being adapted by Bruno Luperi and aired on TV Globo.