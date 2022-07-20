Marquinhos Santos criticizes power outage and sequence of Ceará games: ‘it’s inhuman’

O Ceará won the Hawaii in the 18th round of the Brasileirão this Tuesday (19), at Arena Castelão. The duel was delayed for more than 40 minutes due to lack of energy in the stadium, something that hampered the teams’ preparation. The coach Marquinhos Santos criticized the situation and the team’s great sequence of games.

“Today we had to win, regardless of whether we played well or badly, we had to win. It was a direct competitor and we had to win. We knew the leg would weigh in the second half. We knew that we would have some difficulty regarding the calendar. It is inhumane what the calendar has done to us. All of us. I said that we would have a first half that we would have to try to win, because we would have difficulties in the second. Avaí doesn’t come from a sequence of games playing cups like we do”, evaluated the coach.

More than 37 thousand fans filled the stands of Castelão. With a delay of almost an hour after power outages in the stadium, the alvinegro fan did not fail to support the team. Marquinhos Santos remembered that and how the situation harmed the team.

“Mentally, you prepare for the game, do all the strategy and warm up and then suddenly the light goes out and there is a delay in resuming the game. All this interferes mentally too. And our athletes are warriors. And more warriors are our fans, in a difficult time. Many, perhaps, have difficulty returning home due to what happened here. The fuel came from the stands”, said the coach.

Ceará returns to the field against Juventude, on Sunday (24). The match for the 19th round of the Brasileirão will take place at 16:00 (Brasília time), at the Alfredo Jaconi Stadium.

Is this content useful to you?

