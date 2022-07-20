Matias dies in Beyond Illusion? Summary of the end of the novel

Matthias (Antonio Calloni) collects all the clues that lead him to a tragic fate in Beyond the Illusion, especially due to the seriousness of the crimes committed by the judge since the beginning of Alessandra Poggi’s feuilleton. with the straight Final already underway, the public begins to wonder how the outcome of some sections will be, including specific inquiries about the definitive consequences for Elisa’s (Larissa Manoela) murderer. After all, Matias dies in Beyond Illusion?

A funeral seems to be the simplest solution for the character played brilliantly by Antonio Calloni, but the author of the six o’clock soap opera prepares some interesting surprises for the final moments of the work, mainly because Matias began a process of gradual reeducation from the day he approached by Olivia (Débora Ozório).

Living will be Matthias’ greatest burden in Beyond Illusion. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

This, of course, will not be enough to clear the judge of guilt for the death of his own daughter or for the years of suffering recorded by Heloísa (Paloma Duarte). What will certainly come in as a key factor to avoid a life sentence for Matias is his diagnosis of schizophrenia, a crucial point for his lawyers to be able to block a maximum sentence when he finally comes under the control of justice.

Matias will go to trial thanks to the joint action between Davi (Rafael Vitti), Isadora, Heloísa, Leônidas (Eriberto Leão), Olívia and other important names in the soap opera, who face the weight of the truth and dive headfirst into the search for peace in Campos. Redemption is practically out of the question for Matias, but he will find a drop of tranquility after being finally condemned for his mistakes. Death will only be a last consequence.