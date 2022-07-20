MDB leaders meet the day after meeting with PT to discuss whether they support Lula in the 1st round | Elections 2022 in Sao Paulo

One day after MDB representatives from 11 states declared, during a meeting with PT members, their support for the pre-candidacy of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) for the presidency in the first round, MDB leaders met again in São Paulo to discuss the issue. this Tuesday (19).

The party has Senator Simone Tebet (MS) as a pre-candidate for president and the decision of the group formed by representatives of the 11 states is far from unanimous. On Monday, the party’s national president, Baleia Rossi, said that the party’s state directories are with Tebet. This Tuesday, the MDB released a note signed by leaders from 19 states, in which it reiterates its support for the senator. The party’s national president, deputy Baleia Rossi (SP) and the National Secretariat of the MDB Mulher, also sign the document.

MDB leaders defend the senator’s candidacy landing if she doesn’t take off in the polls. She has 1% of voting intentions, according to the latest survey by the Datafolha institute.

This Tuesday’s meeting was attended by senators Eduardo Braga (AM), Renan Calheiros (AL), Rose de Freitas (MG), Marcelo Castro (PI), federal deputy Isnaldo Bulhões (AL), former deputy Moreira Franco , and that of former president Michel Temer. The conversation took place at Itaim Bibi, in the South Zone of São Paulo, in Temer’s office.

In the second, Braga had anticipated that the group advocating joining Lula would seek out Temer to broaden the wing and strengthen support within the party. “President Temer is without a doubt a leader within the party. Therefore, he has a role to play. In fact, yesterday [domingo], he participated in a television program where he publicly expressed his opinion on the situation of the third way. He said that unfortunately the third way did not take hold. So I think that, with yesterday’s interview, there are new facts so that we can also talk to Michel Temer”, he said.

In addition to Braga, senator Renan Calheiros (AL), the governor of Alagoas, Paulo Dantas, and senators Veneziano Vital do Rêgo (PB), Eunício Oliveira (CE), Rose de Freitas (ES), Lúcio Vieira Lima (BA), Marcelo Castro (PI), Edison Lobão (MA), in addition to the president of the MDB state directory in RJ, Leonardo Picciani.

Representatives from Pará (Elder Barbalho) and Rio Grande do Norte (Garibaldi Alves) did not attend, but they are also with the group and met with the slate formed by PT and PSB last week.

“We are represented here by 11 states and by the leaders of the two MDB benches to express our decision, therefore, to walk with Lula and Alckmin’s candidacy in the first round”, said Senator Eduardo Braga (AM) on Monday.

In a post published on a social network shortly after 5 pm, Rossi said that the leaders “guaranteed that they will support Simone Tebet at the convention that will ratify her candidate” and that “all MDB leaders are in full agreement”.

Braga said he did not see the tweet, but stated that “President Baleia Rossi has had permanent dialogues with us, so it would not be an isolated conversation today.”

“We are seven days away from the convention and we want to have a dialogue with President Baleia and with the leaders of the MDB so that we can have a position there. We, the 11 states that are present today, publicly manifest our position in supporting President Lula since the first round. Our position is taken. We are going to accompany President Lula. Now, regarding the convention [do partido], we want to talk. We can vote against, we can not participate, we have several alternatives. But that decision will only be made after this week of dialogues on the MDB.”

Alongside Lula, Braga spoke citing the MDB of 11 states at the headquarters of the Perseu Abramo Foundation, in the South Zone of São Paulo.

“We made the decision in our states to support your candidacy. We have 11 states represented by the MDB committed to the Brazil project that we all want, with the strengthening of democracy, with the resumption of growth, with the resumption of employment, income and Social justice with the humanitarian aspect that this country needs so that we can have solidarity and fight hunger”, said Braga.

The national president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmann, who was also at the meeting, said that she respects the candidacy of Simone Tebet, but considers the union with the MDB important.

“This decision is very important not only for President Lula’s candidacy but also for Brazilian democracy and for this process that we are experiencing and which is very different from all other electoral processes that we have already experienced in Brazil. and struggle for democracy is fundamental to face this moment.”

“And that does not bring any demerit to the candidacy already placed by the MDB to contest the elections. I want here to place my respect and consideration for Senator Simone, with whom I was a colleague for part of my term in the Senate, to the legitimacy of the MDB to present its candidacy But we are at a time when we have to unite democratic and progressive forces to avoid a greater tragedy in Brazil. And I think the time is now. We don’t have much time to do that”, concluded Gleisi.

Before the meeting, the governor of Alagoas, Paulo Dantas, stated that the group will “defend in the Conventions [o apoio à Lula]”.

“We are going to talk to everyone who makes the MDB in Brazil so that the MDB marches together to strengthen our democracy, and we understand that President Lula’s candidacy represents that”, declared Dantas.

Regarding the internal split in the MDB, the governor of Alagoas declared that conversations are still taking place within the party.

“Obviously we respect everyone’s opinion, but our point of view is to firmly defend President Lula’s candidacy and the alliance already in the first round.”

Left parties that support Lula’s pre-candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic by the PT held an act in Diadema, in Greater São Paulo, on the 9th.

The acronyms that make up the Vamos Juntos pelo Brasil coalition are PT, PCdoB, PV, PSOL, PSB, Solidariedade and Rede.

Lula (PT) said this Saturday (9) that the hunger and unemployment faced by Brazilians today are caused “by the lack of shame on the faces of those who govern this country”.

The speech is a reference to President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), his opponent in this year’s electoral race (see more here).

In addition to the PT candidate and his deputy, the event also features the participation of the pre-candidate for the government of SP Fernando Haddad (PT), and the pre-candidate for the Senate for the PSB, Márcio França, who left the race for Palácio dos Bandeirantes to compose Haddad’s plate.

PT and PSB tried to sew a single candidacy for the state of São Paulo, in the context of the national alliance that chose Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) as vice president in the Lula (PT) ticket. But before that, both Haddad and França signaled that they would not give up the dispute for the position.