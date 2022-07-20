MDB reacts to support for Lula and says 19 states are with Simone Tebet

The MDB today released a letter in support of Senator Simone Tebet’s candidacy for the presidency, signed by party representatives in 18 states and the Federal District. This afternoon, Baleia Rossi, national president of the legend, said that the event for the ratification of Tebet as a candidate for the presidency is “held” for the date of July 27.

The document was published after the MDB chiefs in 11 states sealed an agreement to support the ticket of ex-president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the first round.

“Out of respect for the Brazilian people and MDB members, we – defenders of an alternative to polarization and populism – ratify our commitment to fight for the election of Simone Tebet to the Presidency of the Republic”, says the text.

According to the leaders, supporting Tebet rescues the MDB’s leading role and is consistent with the party’s decision in 2019, of independence from the current government.

The federation units mentioned in the document are:

Acre amapá Bahia Federal District Goiás maranhão Mato Grosso Mato Grosso do Sul Minas Gerais For Paraná Pernambuco Piauí Rio Grande do Sul Rondônia Roraima Santa Catarina Sao Paulo Tocantins

The text shows the division within the party, as representatives from Maranhão, Bahia, Pará and Piauí yesterday declared their support for Lula.

Baleia Rossi yesterday denied that there are disagreements. “I recently spoke with some MDB leaders who were supposed to be with another candidate for president. They assured me that they will support Simone Tebet at the convention that will ratify her candidate. We decided by majority, respecting minorities. We will have support in the 27 states”, posted it on Twitter.

Tebet hasn’t taken off in the polls and they’ve lost support before taken for granted. It has 3.3% of voting intentions, according to the polls aggregator UOL, and almost no strong state platform.

“We defend that the MDB already has a coalition now, in the first round, with our president Lula, because he is the candidate who meets the conditions for strengthening democracy. When he was president, he behaved like this and that is what we defend,” he said. Governor Paulo Dantas, before entering the meeting.

The group defends the MDB’s official support for Lula’s candidacy in the first round of the national convention scheduled for the 27th — leaving aside Tebet’s pre-candidacy.

Senator Renan Calheiros is one of those who openly oppose Tebet on the grounds that launching another name without a chance of victory would only weaken the party. In 2018, former minister Henrique Meirelles (MDB) ended up in seventh place with 1.2% of the votes.

Tebet signs consent

On Tuesday night, Tebet published the photo next to Baleia Rossi to announce that he signed “the consent to put my name as a candidate for President of the Republic at the party’s national convention”. The pre-candidate defined the announcement as a “historic moment”.