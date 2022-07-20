MDB senators meet with Temer in São Paulo to defend support for Lula

A group of MDB senators who are enthusiastic about an alliance with Lula (PT) in the first round of the election will meet, this Tuesday 19, in São Paulo, with former president Michel Temer.

Leading the entourage are Eduardo Braga, from Amazonas, and Renan Calheiros, from Alagoas. The meeting takes place a day after leaders of medebistas from 11 states declared their support for the former president during a meeting in São Paulo.

Nationally, however, the MDB continues to fund Senator Simone Tebet’s pre-candidacy for the Planalto Palace. She, by the way, is not indifferent to the pressure from wings of the party for the endorsement of Lula. The MDB released a note on Tuesday, signed by leaders in 19 states, in which it reiterates Tebet’s name for the dispute.

“We made the decision to support Lula, committed to the Brazil project we want, the strengthening of democracy, the resumption of growth, employment, income and the social justice that this country needs so that we can have solidarity and fight hunger. ”, said Eduardo Braga to Capital Letter this Tuesday, hours before the meeting with Temer.

Six years after the overthrow of Dilma Rousseff, Temer and the PT have not re-established any dialogue with the aim of building an alliance in the first round. The former president does not even express himself decisively about the candidate to deserve his support in a possible second round between Lula and Jair Bolsonaro.

At the Tuesday meeting, PT president Gleisi Hoffmann said she respected Tebet’s candidacy, but stressed the importance of getting closer to the MDB’s wings.

“This decision is very important not only for President Lula’s candidacy, but also for Brazilian democracy and for this process that we are experiencing, which is very different from all other electoral processes that we have already experienced in Brazil,” he said. “This union of forces that believes and fights for democracy is fundamental for us to face this moment.”

The leaders present at the Tuesday meeting represented Amazonas, Maranhão, Piauí, Ceará, Bahia, Paraíba, Alagoas, Espírito Santo and Rio. Leaders from Rio Grande do Norte and Pará have also declared their support for Lula.