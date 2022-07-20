Meet nine celebrities surveyed for A Fazenda 14

Fazenda 14 has its premiere date set for September 13 and the rumors around the names that will be part of the second biggest reality show in the country are in full swing. So far, the LeoDias column has already pinned the Latin singer as the first confirmed for the attraction, but the celebrities probed are several. In view of the buzz that circulates on the web, this space brought together the strongest names, so far, for the program.

They are: the lawyer Dayanne Bezerra, the singer Márcia Felipe, the influencer Negão da BL, the actor Thomaz Costa, the ex-BBB and ex-No Limite Angélica Ramos, the ex-BBB Natália Deodato, the digital influencer Leo Picon, the actor Jonatas Faro and former Power Couple Brasil Karoline Menezes.

It is worth remembering that these names were ventilated by the broadcaster’s production, which recently underwent a revamping of its realities core and intends to innovate by hiring twenty new celebrities who are willing to play the real game and deliver the best possible entertainment to viewers. .

The contracts will be signed with Record TV until the second half of the month of August so that all the scheduled ones fulfill the pre-confinement requirements and pass the medical exams before arriving at the official headquarters in Itapecerica da Serra (SP), where the is recorded annually.

Fazenda 14 will be presented by Adriane Galisteu, general direction by Rodrigo Carelli and cast direction by Fernando Rancoleta. The column is still on and checking the backstage of the program daily!

Stay in!