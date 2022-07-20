Meet the platform that is reinventing lending

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

A personal loan is a simple and unbureaucratic way to borrow money from financial institutions. You can use your credit wherever you want, without having to give reasons to anyone.

One of the great benefits of this loan format is that banks and finance companies consider information such as your name and payer history to release the amount. With this, you do not need to put real estate or vehicles as collateral.

Paying off debts, investing in your business and renovating your home are also options where borrowing can be advantageous. To apply for yours, you usually need to do a simulation with several institutions until you find the ideal plots for your pocket.

A long and tiring job. But today there is Finance Zero, company with the mission of comparing the best credits, based on the profile and value requested by the client.

FinanZero is an online credit search engine with a mission to reduce bureaucracy in the world of loans. A fintech that is reinventing the market by delivering an online loan quote service in which the customer receives up to 10 different credit offers. All this for 100% free of charge!

At FinanZero, the lowest interest rate found among partners for the personal loan is 1.49% per month. The amounts range from R$500 to R$40,000 and can be paid over a period of 6 to 24 months.

It works like this: Finance Zero acts as an online banking correspondent. It is an intermediation between the customer and financial institutions. When placing an order, that is, applying for a loan amount, you receive up to 10 pre-approved offers in just five minutes. Then, just select the desired option and send the necessary documentation online and wait for the money to drop into your account within 48 hours.

What are the benefits of FinanZero?

The loan market demands your full attention and care. Therefore, it is necessary to study the companies that intend to seek credit. FinanZero has several additional benefits for you to get your loan in the best way, respecting your moment of life.

Has been in the credit market for 6 years

There are more than 60 financial institutions registered

100% online consultation process

No guarantor fee

Allows granting of credit to negatives

[Faça uma simulação gratuita]

Is FinanZero really safe?

The company strictly follows the rules of the Central Bank. This means that FinanZero will not make any upfront charges on loan applications, which is considered illegal.

More than 60 financial institutions are registered with FinanZero, companies such as BV, Banco Pan, Sofisa Direto, Digio, Creditas and more. THE Finance Zero works alongside large companies, which seals it as a reputable and reliable partner. FinanZero is able to deliver a free service to customers because it receives commissions from these financial institutions. The simulated offers delivered to you are already with the final value of the contractor. You can close the deal with peace of mind, there will be no unforeseen events.