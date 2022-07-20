Meet Untamed Isles, a “Pokémon-style” open-world MMORPG that will feature 1.5 million species of monsters ⋆

As everyone knows, games that follow the “style pokemon”, that is, that bet on the idea of ​​capturing and training different types of monsters, are very popular and there is no lack of examples to confirm this. We have games like Have got has got, Monster Sanctuary, Chimeraland and many others. However, it looks like there’s one more title ready to join that group. So it is! baptized as untamed islandsthe game was revealed by the Phat loot studios and his promises are already drawing a lot of attention… shall we meet?

Releasing a presentation trailer (which you can check out just below this post) and a press release, the devs at Phat Loot Studios drew attention to the upcoming Untamed Isles. Overall, this is an MMORPG that will focus on the idea of ​​exploring a vast open world in order to find the little monsters, capture and train them. However, one of the promises of the game ended up drawing a lot of attention. That is, the development team has confirmed that the game will feature 1.5 million species of monsters, which is a really scary number.

To give you an idea, the Pokémon franchise still hasn’t passed the thousand monsters mark; Temtem counts with 164; Monster Sanctuary has just over 100 and so on… Of course, there are some explanations for the MMORPG’s wide variety of monsters, but still, the promise of 1.5 million monster species is pretty audacious. To top it off, the devs also mentioned that the game will have a good dose of PVP and PVE content, dungeons, crafting systems and turn-based combat (but with real-time actions). In short, Untamed Isles is a game that could end up being very successful. So, it is good that we continue to follow the evolution of the project very closely.