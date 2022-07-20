Méliuz celebrates his birthday and offers 30% discounts

Méliuz is celebrating its birthday and to celebrate, the company is offering up to 30% cashback in the largest e-commerces in Brazil.

The technology company Méliuz, which focuses on boosting sales at partner stores, is turning 11 in 2022. To celebrate, the company is offering up to 30% cashback in the largest e-commerces in Brazil.

The campaign started last Monday (18) and goes until July 31 with the participation of Netshoes, Amazon, Magalu, Centauro and many others.

Since the new Méliuz app was launched, in addition to cashback, the company has a free Digital Account, Pix, investment in bitcoins, among other features, such as a credit card with cashback on all purchases, with an additional percentage at partner stores.

In addition, Méliuz is also launching new products through the collaboration with Dobra, where it is possible to purchase wallets, coin purses and card holders, as well as bags, cachepots and notebook covers with exclusive prints and designs with 2% cashback.

Méliuz birthday offers

Check partner stores and cashback percentages:

Amaro 8.5% – it was 4%;

Amazon 4%

Avon 8% – was 4%;

Casas Bahia 4% – it was 1.5%;

Centaur 5.5% – was 4%;

Época Cosméticos 8% – it was 3%;

Hering 7.5% – it was 3%;

Insider Store 6.5% – was 3%;

Magalu 2%;

Multilaser 6% – it was 2.5%;

Netshoes and Zattini 4.5%

Nike 12% – it was 5.5%;

Petz 5.5% – was 3.5%;

Vivara 8% – it was 2.5%.

How to participate

To guarantee cashback percentages, you need to follow these steps:

Register for free through the Méliuz website or app (available for Android and iOS);

Select your preferred store;

Click on ‘Activate Cashback’;

Make the purchase on the store’s website, which will open automatically;

Choose the payment method you prefer;

After confirming the purchase, the cashback is credited to the Méliuz statement;

Thus, when completing R$ 20.00 of available balance, it is possible to transfer the amount to the digital account in Méliuz and use the money as you wish.

