Methanol in the blood of the 21 teenagers who died at the disco in Africa

Noon june 26th 21 youths were found lifeless in a nightclub in South Africa, the cause of death being a mystery to this day. This Tuesday, authorities revealed that methanol had been detected in the teenagers’ blood.

The toxic chemical has been identified as a possible cause of death for the youths, however research is ongoing to determine whether the levels the youths contained in their bodies were sufficient to kill them.

“Methanol was detected in all 21 individuals who were there, but there is still a progressive analysis of the quantitative levels of methanol and whether this could have been the final cause of death”, said the deputy provincial director of the Eastern Cape for the clinical service, Litha Matiwane.

Authorities are still awaiting conclusive results, which are being conducted at a laboratory in Cape Town, and it is still unknown how the youths ingested the methanol, reports the Associated Press.

Methanol is a toxic form of alcohol that is used industrially as a solvent, pesticide or alternative fuel source, not being used in the production of alcohol sold for human consumption.

Alcohol poisoning and carbon monoxide inhalation were both ruled out as possible causes of death, although traces of both were found in the bodies of all 21 victims, Matiwane said.

The teenagers died at the Enyobeni nightclub in East London’s Scenery Park neighborhood in the early hours of June 26, a case that shocked the country and resulted in several investigations by police and liquor licensing authorities.

Many of the teenagers were found dead at the nightclub, their bodies strewn across tables and sofas, while others died after being taken to nearby health facilities.

Police in South Africa will be guided by the final results of the toxicology analysis to determine whether anyone will face criminal charges for the 21 deaths, said national police chief Bheki Cele.

The nightclub owner and some employees were arrested and are currently in custody, facing charges related to violating the liquor trade laws, including selling liquor to children.

