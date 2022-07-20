Mia Mamede, from Espírito Santo, is elected Miss Brazil 2022

The 26-year-old presenter and businesswoman Mia Mamede, representative of Espírito Santo, is the winner of Miss Universe Brazil 2022 and achieved the unprecedented feat of being the first capixaba elected Miss Brazil with the Miss Espírito Santo belt.

The final of the event took place tonight in São Paulo during an exclusive dinner for 200 guests and was broadcast live on the internet.

The broadcast of the event included stages such as videos of the days of confinement (evidence and activities), bikini parade, formal attire and the long-awaited stage of questions, crucial to define the winner.

All candidates answered the following question: “Brazil is the fifth country in the world with the highest rate of violence against women. Like Miss Universe Brazil, what is your social responsibility? With this theme, what do you intend to do to prevent and combat violence against Brazilian girls and women?”.

The five finalists of Miss Universe Brazil 2022 on the final night of the pageant in São Paulo Image: Reproduction / YouTube / Miss Universe Brazil

The capixaba replied: “My responsibility as a miss is to be an example to other women and the role of the miss has been evolving a lot, since when it was built there in 1950. The miss of the 21st century has to be professional, she has to have a vision, she has to have a purpose, to know what she came for. She is an empowered miss. So, I want to be this example for other young girls”.

“I want to encourage more women to take leadership replacements so that they can be part of the change we need, from changing education to deconstructing the rooted machismo that we still have in this country. And this education starts at home, it starts in the school and it is yes in women of leadership positions creating social projects that will reach the whole population”, affirmed Mia.

The ranking order was as follows: Mia Mamede (ES) in 1st place; Rebeca Portilho (AM) in 2nd; Isadora Murta (MG) in 3rd; Luana Lobo (CE) in 4th; and Alina Furtado (RS) 5th.

The panel of judges was composed of several names such as presenter Renata Kuerten, prosecutor Gabriela Mansur, surgeon Gustavo Aquino, consultant Fabio Arruda, photographer Ariane Lima, journalist and columnist for Folha de SP Fabio de Paula, among others.

Mia is the second capixaba to win the Miss Brazil that leads to Miss Universe, but she is the first to win with the Miss Espírito Santo belt. In 2010 another capixaba, Débora Lyra, won the contest, but from Minas Gerais.

Mia Mamede is the first capixaba to win Miss Brazil with the Miss Espírito Santo belt; in 2010, the capixaba Débora Lyra won for Minas Gerais Image: Reproduction / Personal archive

Confinement: connection days

Between the announcement of the selected ones in the states and the beginning of the confinement of the finalists, it took less than a month until all the Top 5 representatives arrived in São Paulo for various activities and competitions, last Friday (15).

splash talked with the finalists at the hotel where they were confined and individual interviews took place, one of the most important steps to define the winner, where it is possible to observe their communication skills, oratory, repertoire and even mastery of English.

The feeling that they all passed is one of union: “Although only one leaves with the crown, we all leave with friendships for the rest of our lives, because what we lived together was extremely special. There were moments of reflection, intimacy, funny and shameful , but we lived all this together”, says the capixaba Mia Mamede, great champion.

Alina Furtado was in her second straight final – she was runner-up to Miss Brasil Mundo in 2021 – and noticed the difference between a large and small group. “When I was at Miss Brasil Mundo there were 42 girls and we were divided into groups, and I was still with restrictions from the pandemic, I met [parte delas], it was very good, but it was difficult to delve into it. Here it is being very special because of the intensity of everything, we are only five and we are living intensely and closely”, he says.

“One is always there helping the other, sharing ideas, raising the other”, adds Isadora Murta, from Minas Gerais, who competed in Miss Universe Brazil 2021. “Only one will win this title, but our goal is the same: to represent our country in the Miss Universe. I believe we are totally capable of that”, he points out.

Miss Universe Brazil 2022 finalists: Mia Mamede (ES), Luana Lobo (CE), Alina Furtado (RS), Isadora Murta (MG) and Rebeca Portilho (AM) Image: Disclosure / Miss Universe Brazil

“All the girls who are in the Top 5 already have great experiences, experience in contests and they add something that sometimes we don’t have. That’s great”, says the Amazonian Rebeca Portilho. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime feeling that I’m trying to enjoy in every way possible, getting to know all of them, hugging, respecting each other, admiring them. Luana Lobo from Ceará.

virtual selection

All those selected by the state, semi-finalists and finalists underwent a virtual evaluation until reaching the five that came to São Paulo. Yesterday, splash also spoke with two judges from this stage.

“It was a very big challenge to go through several interviews with the girls online, but we also grew and adapted a lot. [na pandemia]. The issue of the face-to-face look is different, online, the person knows yes there to look at the camera or not, to see when there is a certain insecurity when talking, look up, down, you can see it on camera as in the face-to-face” evaluates the anthropologist and speaker Carol Columbus.

Together with their mother, Romilce Colombo, they created and applied a method of communication and oratory. “This analysis [online] passes through the person’s astral. We work a lot with the issue of instruments for social approximation. What are the instruments of social approximation? How the person arrives, how she looks, when she talks, how she smiles, how she listens, how she cares about what we are talking to her”, comments the oratory teacher Romilce.

“Evaluating Miss is a very important mission because we work with dreams. All girls have dreams, dreams are very beautiful and they dedicate themselves a lot. So, you need to be very careful”, concludes Carol.