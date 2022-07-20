Mia Mamede is elected Miss Universe Brazil 2022 – Emais

Mia Mamede competed in the final of the contest with four other competitors from the states of Amazonas, Ceará, Minas Gerais and Rio Grande do Sul. Photo: Playback / Instagram / @miamamede

the crown of Miss Universe Brazil 2022 is from a capixaba. Mia Mamede, 26, was elected representative of the country this Tuesday, 19, at the event that consecrated the chosen one in this edition. The victory also marks a milestone for the Holy SpiritMamede’s home state, this is the first time that a competitor from the state has won the dispute.

Who passed the belt to this year’s chosen one was the Ceará Teresa Santos, Miss Universe 2021. The capixaba competed with four other participants: Rebeca Portilho, Miss Amazonas 2022; Luana Lobo, Miss Ceará 2022; Isadora Murta, Miss Minas Gerais 2022; and Alina Furtado, Miss Rio Grande do Sul 2022.

During the final selection, transmitted in the YouTubethe participants had to answer the following question: “Brazil is the fifth country in the world with the highest rate of violence against women. Like Miss Universe Brazil, what is your social responsibility? With this theme, what do you intend to do to prevent and combat violence against Brazilian girls and women?”.

Mia responded to the question by reinforcing female empowerment and the changes of the last few decades. “The 21st century Miss has to be professional, she has to have a vision, and she has to have a purpose. She is an empowered Miss, and I want to be that example for other young girls.”

On her official Instagram account, the winner celebrated the result. “Everything still seems like a dream! What a joy to be the first capixaba to take the crown to Espírito Santo”, she wrote.

In this edition, the five finalists competed with another 21 competitors. In the month of June, all the participants faced elimination stages. Now, Mia Mamede must prepare to represent Brazil in the miss Universescheduled to take place at the end of the year, in the United States.