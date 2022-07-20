Mike Patton opens up about mental health and says he was ‘scared of people’

Almost a year ago, the Faith No More had to cancel the shows in the United States after the vocalist Mike Patton claim that he needed time to take care of his mental health.

Then, in October 2021, the band suspended all touring through Europe, Australia and New Zealand, including major festivals. O Mr. Bungleanother Patton group, also had dates changed.

Until now, the legendary singer had not given details about his health or about his return to the stage.

But in an interview with Rolling Stone this week to announce a new album by dead crossanother of his projects, Mike Patton explained what happened in the last year.

Mike Patton of Faith No More suffers from agoraphobia

Mike Patton started talking about his routine during the pandemic. According to him, the social isolation forced by COVID-19 generated a kind of fear in people, something he faces to this day:

It’s still happening, but now it’s better. It’s easy to blame the pandemic, but I’ll be honest: at the beginning of the lockdown I was like, ‘This is great. I can stay at home and record in my studio!’ Turns out I became completely isolated and almost antisocial, scared of people. Maybe the isolation only reinforced feelings I already had. That kind of anxiety, or whatever you want to call it, has led me to other issues I’d rather not discuss. But I have professionals helping me.

The journalist asks if these “other problems” would be alcohol or drug related, and Patton responded:

It was a little bit of everything, but it was mostly mental. It was the first time I had therapy in my life. And they basically diagnosed me with agoraphobia. Like, I was afraid of people. But just knowing about it now, being able to talk about it, really helped.

Agoraphobia, according to the your healthis the “excessive fear or anxiety in the face of some situations, such as being in open places, in a crowd or when using public transport, for example, due to the fear of not being able to escape or receive help, leading to the appearance of symptoms such as crisis of panic, diarrhea or fainting, for example”.

Mr. Bungle confirmed in Brazil in December

In the interview, the Faith No More frontman also said that the problem started right when the band was getting ready to start the tour, in 2021.

He also said that he does not know if the group’s shows in the United States, Europe and Australia will be rescheduled:

A few days before we hit the road, that’s where I kind of ‘lost my mind’. It was ugly, it wasn’t cool at all. I said to the band, ‘Guys, I don’t think I can do this’, and then somehow my trust was broken. I didn’t want to be in front of people, which is weird because I’ve spent half my life doing it. Now, we can reschedule things, or we can not reschedule. It’s a little confusing and complicated. If we do, we will. If not, that’s fine too.

Already Mr. Bungle has dates scheduled for December in South America, including a visit to Brazil for the knotfest. These will be Mike Patton’s first shows since his diagnosis, and he says he’s “down to earth” to get the performances done:

Now I’m feeling better and closer to coming back. At the end of the year, I’ll be doing my first shows in almost two years, which is the longest I’ve been out of the game since I started doing this. I need to keep doing what I’m doing, seeing the therapists and just trying to stay grounded and not freak out. That’s the plan.

We pray that everything is ok!

Listen to “Reign of Error”, new song by Dead Cross

As we said at the beginning, Mike Patton has just announced the album II, the second work of his hardcore band Dead Cross. The album will be released on October 28th and the first single, called “Reign of Error”, is now available. See the clip below.

The supergroup still has the ex-drummer of Slayer, Dave Lombardo.

