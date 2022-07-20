Minimum wage may exceed R$ 1,300 in 2023, indicates Economy

The National Congress approved the 2023 Budget Guidelines Law (LDO), a document that contains the forecast for the minimum wage of next year. However, the value of the national floor may surprise and exceed the estimate.

The document provides for the readjustment of the minimum to R$ 1,294, only an increase of R$ 82 in relation to the current value (R$ 1,212). However, the new expectation for inflation released by the Ministry of Economy on Thursday, 14th, just one day after approval, changed the scenario.

The portfolio started to expect a 7.41% rise in the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) accumulated in 2022. The calculations in the LDO consider an INPC of 6.7%.

Taking into account the updated forecast for the official inflation gauge, the minimum wage should increase to R$1,302 as of January. By law, the national floor needs to be corrected based on this indicator to avoid losses in the population’s purchasing power.

Impact of the minimum wage

In addition to the remuneration of millions of workers, the minimum also affects the amounts of social security benefits paid by the National Institute of Social Security (INSS). With an INPC of 7.41%, the autarchy’s ceiling would rise from R$7,087.22 to R$7,612.38 next year.

The national floor also serves as the basis for other labor benefits, such as unemployment insurance and the PIS/Pasep salary bonus.

Changes in calculation

Until 2019, the government offered a real increase in the minimum wage for Brazilians. In addition to inflation, the annual adjustment considered the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the two previous years. Since the beginning of the Jair Bolsonaro government, the correction has only served to avoid losses in purchasing power, that is, the floor does not actually increase.

It is important to note that all figures mentioned are only forecasts based on government estimates. Any variation in inflation levels could prove changes in the 2023 minimum wage.