Mother notifies Justice against health plan for lack of medicine and home care assistance to son with cerebral palsy: ‘everything delayed’ | More health

Ana Carolina de Sousa, resident of São Vicente, on the coast of São Paulo, notified the child’s health plan in courtlast Thursday (14), for not complying with a court order that ensures the home care service and the delivery of medicationwhich costs more than R$1,500 and has not been paid since June. the boy has cerebral palsy and depends on the care to have quality of life. In a statement, the plan said it was already aware of the situation and would reimburse the family.

Ana Carolina explained that she obtained a court injunction in 2018 that obliges the Santa Casa plan to provide the high-complexity home care service to her 5-year-old son.

The boy was born premature and suffered from a lack of oxygen to the brain. At the time, he needed to be intubated and transferred to the Neonatal ICU. After being discharged from the hospital, the child evolved with the condition of quadriplegic cerebral palsy with spasticity [dificulta a movimentação de braços e pernas], anoxic encephalopathy [falta de oxigenação no cérebro], seizures, hypoxia [falta de oxigenação nos tecidos] and bronchial hyperreactivity [resposta exagerada das vias aéreas a estímulos].

The injunction obtained by the family attests that the child is totally dependent on the care of the multidisciplinary team, requiring 24-hour surveillance by nursing professionals. “They haven’t fulfilled the agreement for months. They are delivering medications on time,” claimed the child’s mother.

Ana Carolina explained that the boy started taking the medication on the first day of the month and, therefore, they should always be delivered until the last day of each month. “It has happened that the 15th of a month arrives and they deliver 15 pills. But in the previous 15 days my son had not taken it”, she complained.

“This has been going on for a year now. In June they delivered everything late, this month it happened again”.

The mother stated that the delivery on the 30th did not arrive and, among the items in the shipment that did not arrive, there are medications such as Camomiline C, Domperidone, Hyabak, Atropine, Salsep, Maresis, , aspiration probe, Cetaphil, Actine control, in addition to sterile gloves and disposable diapers.

In April of this year, Ana Carolina had to buy cannabidiol on her own. The medicine cost just over R$1,500. This month, she says the medication has not yet been delivered. “If my son is without this treatment, he is very bad. Then we have to leave him in the hospital.”

She also said that, at certain times, she can only get her son’s medication through donations, from other mothers who have the medicine left or in cash. “I have already contacted the person responsible for the plan and they always tell me that they will check. I have already complained to the company that provides the service and, again, they say they will check it. Don’t get in touch,” she vented her.

The family’s lawyer, Isabella Cristina, explained that the injunction has been in force since 2018 and determines full home care coverage. “In addition, we have a sentence that confirmed this injunction, the Santa Casa [o plano de saúde] tried to appeal and also failed,” he said.

In 2021, the health plan tried to suspend the provision of home care to the child. At the same time, the mother had asked the Court to expand the service. The operator’s claim, according to the lawyer, was that she was not required to provide home care, that the boy’s health was “duly protected with the indicated therapeutic plan”.

At the time, the judge determined that there was a medical indication for home care and that the need for home care was “evident”, in addition to the risk of death for the patient if there was no expansion of the service.

According to the injunction, in case of non-compliance with the court order, the operator must be fined between R$ 500 and R$ 100 thousand daily, without prejudice to a new evaluation after the deadline has elapsed.

The Santa Casa Health Plan

In a note, the health operator stated that it is already aware of the case and is in direct contact with the patient’s mother. The plan also informed that it has already requested all invoices for medicines purchased by the company so that it can reimburse the family.

“We are in contact with Home Life [a empresa que presta o serviço de atendimento domiciliar] to be able to resolve this situation as soon as possible”, concluded the note.