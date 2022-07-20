Mourão attends meetings at the UN Security Council, in the USA – News









Vice President Hamilton Mourão (Republicans) will participate in meetings at the UN (United Nations) and at the Council of the Americas, in New York, United States, this Wednesday (20) and Thursday (21). Mourão, whose return is scheduled for this Friday (22), will also meet with American and Brazilian businessmen and investors.

According to the ministry, the main themes of Mourão’s visit will be the resumption of post-pandemic business, Brazilian participation in peace missions and the country’s return to the United Nations Security Council in the 2022-2023 biennium.

At the United Nations, Mourão will participate in meetings at the Security Council and the Department of Peacekeeping Operations. On the occasion, she will make a declaration on the full and equal participation of women in peace processes and will reinforce the defense of peace and the peaceful solution of conflicts.











“Since the beginning of his term, the vice president has held meetings and videoconferences with US financial institutions, businessmen and investors, always emphasizing the importance of maintaining the commercial partnership and direct investments between the two countries. relations already established and seek other ways to boost bilateral trade and investment flows”, states the communiqué of the Vice-Presidency of the Republic.







Mercosur





Mourão left for New York on the afternoon of last Tuesday (19) to avoid assuming the Presidency of the Republic, since Jair Bolsonaro was expected to attend the Mercosur Summit, which will be held in Asunción, Paraguay, this Wednesday. it’s Thursday.

The vice president is a pre-candidate for the Senate from Rio Grande do Sul. To avoid ineligibility, he traveled to the United States, since, according to article 80 of the Federal Constitution, in case of impediment of the president and vice president, the position will be occupied, successively, by the president of the Chamber. of Deputies, the Federal Senate and the Federal Supreme Court.













Last Thursday (14), Bolsonaro said he would not participate in the Mercosur Summit. “In politics, you can go back on some things. But my decision so far is not to go to Mercosur,” Bolsonaro said. However, over the weekend he backtracked and pointed out that he still hadn’t put down the hammer.