‘Mundo Pixar’ exhibition seduces nostalgic people who want to go viral on social media – 07/19/2022 – Passeios

The tour begins inside a well-appointed house, with paintings hanging on the walls and a bookcase full of books. Then it’s the turn of an industrial shed, then a child’s room, the kitchen of a renowned restaurant and a barber shop next to a world inhabited by souls.

It may seem like a mess without criteria, but the script is very well calculated. These are some of the sets built to compose “Mundo Pixar”, an exhibition about the studio’s films that opens its doors this Wednesday, the 20th, at the Eldorado mall, in the west of São Paulo — in yet another attempt by Pixar to expand its off-screen dominance, after presenting a themed concert for two weeks at Teatro Alfa.

The visit begins on the lawn of the home of Carl Fredricksen, the old man from “Up – Altas Aventuras”, which leads to a living room that closely imitates the one in the film. A statue of the grumpy character was placed in the middle of the space, between two armchairs, where you can sit and take pictures.

In fact, it’s hard to walk around the exhibition without wanting to point your cell phones everywhere. In addition to the interactive spaces, each environment was decorated to seduce those who want to go viral on social media.

Statues of the studio’s most classic characters appear as a separate attraction. Fans of “Monsters Inc,” for example, will enjoy seeing replicas of Sully and Mike Wazowski, in the location that mimics the factory in the film.

The statue collection grows in the next room, which houses sculptures of cowboy Woody and astronaut Buzz Lightyear from “Toy Story.” In the replica of the boy Andy’s room, everything was built on a grand scale: the bed, for example, is about three meters high. The intention is to make visitors feel as tiny as toys – and it works, both in sensation and in photographs.

But not all spaces manage to maintain the level of grandeur. This is the case of the “Lightyear” themed tunnel. There, apart from the blue lamps scattered on the walls, there is not much to see. The feeling is that the environment only serves to promote the film, which is still playing in theaters.

A similar sense of frustration follows. After a fun room that replicates Riley’s brain control room from the award-winning “Inside Out,” it’s hard not to be disappointed by the location of “Ratatouille,” one of the studio’s classics. There are giant kitchen tools there, it’s true, but that’s all – not even the Remy mouse puppet was built.

The ride gets really exciting again afterwards, with two “Soul” scenarios. First, visitors enter a room that reproduces the barber shop in the film. Then in another that recreates the vast world of souls.

After a quick stop to see characters from “The Incredibles”, the tour continues to the “Cars” themed environment, which houses a replica of Lightning McQueen nearly four meters long. The last space is dedicated to “Finding Nemo”, which tries to imitate the seabed in a completely dry environment.

To enjoy SP Receive in your email a guide with the cultural program of the capital of São Paulo; open to non-subscribers.

An hour is enough to visit “Mundo Pixar”, but the event’s production guarantees that each person will be able to walk the path in as much time as they want. At the end of the photo session, it’s time to put your hand in your pocket. In addition to the R$60 admission fee, the local shop sells T-shirts for adults at R$80 and some key chains for up to R$30.