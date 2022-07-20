Naiara Azevedo is hospitalized after experiencing severe stomach pains

Singer Naiara Azevedo needed to be hospitalized at Prof Magalhães Neto Municipal Hospital, in Brumado (BA) during a trip, after experiencing colic and severe stomach pain. The singer said that she arrived crying at the scene, but that after being medicated, she already feels much better.

“Good morning today is different! [Estou] on a stretcher taking saline, calm down people, let’s not create panic! I felt sick to my stomach and we had to stop on the road, because I had a lot of colic, a lot of pain in my stomach. Then we found a hospital in Brumado and I’m being treated very well”, shared the countrywoman in her stories.

3 Cards_Galeria_de_Fotos-naiara Naiara de Fátima Azevedo, 32, is a Brazilian composer, instrumentalist and singer. Born in Paraná, she became known after the release of the song 50 ReaisPlayback / Instagram Naiara-azevedo-know-who-e-1 From a humble family and full of musicians, Naiara started singing in the church choir she attended when she was still a child.Playback / Instagram Naiara-azevedo-know-who-e-9 At the age of 22, he saw opportunities arise when he decided to compose a response to the song Sou Foda, by the duo Carlos & Jader. According to Naiara, her career started after the jokePlayback / Instagram Naiara-azevedo-know-who-e-7 Graduated in aesthetics and cosmetology, Naiara recorded her first DVD in 2013. However, it was in 2016, with the song 50 Reais, that she gained national recognition.Rafael Manson/Disclosure Naiara-azevedo-know-who-e-10 In 2016, she married businessman Rafael Cabral, with whom she had been together for some time. However, in 2021, their relationship came to an end.Playback / Instagram Naiara-azevedo-know-who-e During her career, Naiara made partnerships with great names in Brazilian music. Ivete Sangalo, Gusttavo Lima, Maiara and Maraisa and Wesley Safadão are some of themPlayback / Instagram Naiara-azevedo-know-who-e-8 In 2019, the singer was accused of plagiarizing a song by the band Di Propósito. In defense, Naiara reported that she “didn’t steal anyone’s music”, as she paid for the lyricsPlayback / Instagram ***naiara azevedo meets with Jair Bolsonaro At the beginning of 2021, Naiara displeased part of the fans when he met with President Jair Bolsonaro at a steakhouse in Brasília. Reproduction / Social Networks ***Naiara-azevedo-know-who-e-2 The singer also became the subject of social networks after the death of Marília Mendonça. Invited to participate in Domingão the day after the wake, netizens accused the countrywoman of being “very happy”Playback / Instagram Naiara-azevedo-know-who-e-3 Due to the attacks, Naiara made a post on social networks justifying herself. “When I took the mic to sing, I said, ‘I’m not going to cry because I’m going to connect my energy with hers,” she wrote. The singer also apologized to those who “felt offended”Playback / Instagram Naiara-azevedo-know-who-e-5 With more than seven million followers on social networks, Naiara participated in BBB22. She was the third eliminated from the program. Playback / Instagram 0

She also recalled that this is not the first time she has felt such severe pain and assured that she will seek medical help, to try to find out what she has: “Again Naiara and her stomach pain crises. Let’s see it!”

Naiara also reaffirmed that she is being treated very well by the medical team. The singer shared some stories laughing and having fun with them, even though she’s still getting the serum. “I arrived here crying in pain and I’m already here playing with the crowd. They gave me a medicine that cuts the pain right away. (…) Upbeat guys, receiving a lot of affection, listening to a lot of gossip here ”, she concluded, reassuring her fans.

