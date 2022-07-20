Naiara Azevedo is hospitalized after experiencing severe stomach pains

Singer Naiara Azevedo needed to be hospitalized at Prof Magalhães Neto Municipal Hospital, in Brumado (BA) during a trip, after experiencing colic and severe stomach pain. The singer said that she arrived crying at the scene, but that after being medicated, she already feels much better.

“Good morning today is different! [Estou] on a stretcher taking saline, calm down people, let’s not create panic! I felt sick to my stomach and we had to stop on the road, because I had a lot of colic, a lot of pain in my stomach. Then we found a hospital in Brumado and I’m being treated very well”, shared the countrywoman in her stories.

In the black and white image, a woman is positioned in the center. She wears a light blouse, has her hair down and looks seriously at the camera3 Cards_Galeria_de_Fotos-naiara

Naiara de Fátima Azevedo, 32, is a Brazilian composer, instrumentalist and singer. Born in Paraná, she became known after the release of the song 50 ReaisPlayback / Instagram

In the color image, a woman is positioned in the center. She has short brown hair that is pulled back in a ponytail and looks seriously into the camera.Naiara-azevedo-know-who-e-1

From a humble family and full of musicians, Naiara started singing in the church choir she attended when she was still a child.Playback / Instagram

In the color image, a woman is positioned in the center. He has short blond hair and is smiling for the camera.Naiara-azevedo-know-who-e-9

At the age of 22, he saw opportunities arise when he decided to compose a response to the song Sou Foda, by the duo Carlos & Jader. According to Naiara, her career started after the jokePlayback / Instagram

In the color image, a woman is positioned in the center. She has short blonde hair and looks seriously into the camera.Naiara-azevedo-know-who-e-7

Graduated in aesthetics and cosmetology, Naiara recorded her first DVD in 2013. However, it was in 2016, with the song 50 Reais, that she gained national recognition.Rafael Manson/Disclosure

In the color image, two people are positioned in the center. The woman wears a white dress, has her hair up and holds a cup in her hands. The man is wearing a black suit, gray tie, white t-shirt, holds a glass of champagne and smiles at the camera.Naiara-azevedo-know-who-e-10

In 2016, she married businessman Rafael Cabral, with whom she had been together for some time. However, in 2021, their relationship came to an end.Playback / Instagram

In the color image, a woman is positioned in the center. He has short blond hair and is smiling for the camera.Naiara-azevedo-know-who-e

During her career, Naiara made partnerships with great names in Brazilian music. Ivete Sangalo, Gusttavo Lima, Maiara and Maraisa and Wesley Safadão are some of themPlayback / Instagram

In the color image, a woman is positioned in the center. She has short blonde hair and looks seriously into the camera.Naiara-azevedo-know-who-e-8

In 2019, the singer was accused of plagiarizing a song by the band Di Propósito. In defense, Naiara reported that she “didn’t steal anyone’s music”, as she paid for the lyricsPlayback / Instagram

***naiara azevedo meets with Jair Bolsonaro

At the beginning of 2021, Naiara displeased part of the fans when he met with President Jair Bolsonaro at a steakhouse in Brasília. Reproduction / Social Networks

In the color image, a woman is positioned in the center. He has short blond hair and is smiling for the camera.***Naiara-azevedo-know-who-e-2

The singer also became the subject of social networks after the death of Marília Mendonça. Invited to participate in Domingão the day after the wake, netizens accused the countrywoman of being “very happy”Playback / Instagram

In the color image, a woman is positioned in the center. He has short blond hair and is smiling for the camera.Naiara-azevedo-know-who-e-3

Due to the attacks, Naiara made a post on social networks justifying herself. “When I took the mic to sing, I said, ‘I’m not going to cry because I’m going to connect my energy with hers,” she wrote. The singer also apologized to those who “felt offended”Playback / Instagram

In the color image, a woman is positioned in the center. He has short blond hair and is smiling for the camera.Naiara-azevedo-know-who-e-5

With more than seven million followers on social networks, Naiara participated in BBB22. She was the third eliminated from the program. Playback / Instagram

She also recalled that this is not the first time she has felt such severe pain and assured that she will seek medical help, to try to find out what she has: “Again Naiara and her stomach pain crises. Let’s see it!”

Naiara also reaffirmed that she is being treated very well by the medical team. The singer shared some stories laughing and having fun with them, even though she’s still getting the serum. “I arrived here crying in pain and I’m already here playing with the crowd. They gave me a medicine that cuts the pain right away. (…) Upbeat guys, receiving a lot of affection, listening to a lot of gossip here ”, she concluded, reassuring her fans.

