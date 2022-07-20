Netflix earns $1.44 billion in 2Q22 and loses fewer subscribers than expected; stock rises 8% in the “after market”

First big tech reporting results in the current second-quarter earnings season, Netflix (NFLX34) reported earnings of $1.44 billion for the period. The result came above expectations. The company’s earnings per share came in at US$ 3.20, beating the average of the forecasts of economists consulted by the Refinitiv ($2.94 per share).

The data that drew the most attention, however, was the number of subscribers. Netflix reported a loss of 970,000 subscriptions in the second quarter, which is below the company’s forecast. The streaming giant had projected a loss of 2 million subscribers for the period. Analysts believed in 1.8 million fewer subscribers.

For the third quarter, Netflix talks of net gains of 1 million subscriptions, reversing losses seen throughout the first half of the year.

In the text that accompanies the results, Netflix’s management states that it intends to have its low-cost subscriber tier in early 2023. The company chose Microsoft to be its partner in the cheapest option of packages of streamingwhich will now have advertisements.

“The great differential of the results announcement is the formalization that the company is going to the media business. Netflix emphasizes to investors that it will have a solution for selling ads at scale and that for this it will strengthen a partnership built with Microsoft”, says Thiago Lobão, CEO of Catarina Capital.

Netflix’s revenues reached $7.97 billion between April and June this year, down from the $8.035 billion forecast in the Netflix consensus. Refinitiv.

The actions of big tech had already closed up more than 5% in today’s trading session, on the Nasdaq, and now, in after market, up almost 8%.

