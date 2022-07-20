Netflix ends 2nd quarter with loss of almost 1 million subscribers

Netflix has released its earnings report for its fiscal 2022 second quarter. The streaming platform revealed that it lost another 970,000 subscribers in the period between April and June this year.

Loss, however, is not something entirely negative. Studies carried out internally by the company estimated a loss of 2 million subscribers in the quarter, and the balance may be related to some of the original titles released during the period, which include the fourth season of “Stranger Things”, the final season of “Ozark”. , the British novel “Heartstopper” and the third season of “The Umbrella Academy”.

The 1 million drop in subscriptions is the second consecutive drop for what is considered the largest streaming platform in the world. In the first quarter of the year, the company had already lost 200 thousand subscribers. It was the first time in 10 years that the platform recorded a drop.

In the letter released to shareholders today, the company highlights that, despite being below the estimated loss, it continues to be a considerable drop. In the same period last year, for example, there was an increase of 1.5 million subscribers across the globe.

Now, Netflix has 220.67 million subscribers. The company estimates that it should recover the loss in the next quarter: the forecast is for an addition of 1 million signatures.

it’s not from today

The loss of Netflix subscribers has served as a wake-up call to investors and other expanding streaming platforms.

The decline recorded in the first quarter prompted the company, which is widely known for overspending and high budgets for movies and series, starting a series of cost containment.

In recent months, there have been some mass layoffs (the last one, in June, 300 employees were fired), series cancellations, in addition to cost reductions in projects that were already underway.

The strategy for launching films has changed: instead of investing in several low-budget projects, the company will prioritize lower quantity and higher quality — a metric, by the way, that was already followed by some of its competitors.

However, reducing costs also brings expenses. According to the report, this resulted in a loss of US$70 million (approximately R$379 million) in termination costs and an additional US$80 million in “non-monetary” damages related to the lease of real estate occupied by the company’s offices, which needed to be resized.

The impact of networks

Netflix attributes the blows to password sharing, increased competition and broader factors such as the economic crisis and the impacts of the war in Ukraine.

Still, the company uses the success of the fourth season of “Stranger Things” to try to show that the negative results are not that impactful. The report highlights, for example, the success of songs like Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” and Metallica’s “Master of Puppets”, which appeared in season 4 of the Duffer brothers’ series and rose in the most listened to rankings in digital platforms.

An excerpt from the document reads: “The volume for ‘Stranger Things’ on Twitter continues to outperform both ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, which highlights the great conversations around the title and reinforces that the binge model * generates more conversations than releases of one episode per week”.

*When an entire season of a series is released at once