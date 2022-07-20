Netflix prepares cheaper plan with ads to attract subscribers

Netflix is preparing to attack a new market niche: users who are more economical than those who already subscribe to the streaming service. According to the company (via Variety), a new plan for accessing the platform’s contents, cheaper and with commercial advertisements, is under development. It should reach the consumer in the first half of 2023.
“We should start in a handful of markets where ad spend is significant”the company said in a letter addressed to shareholders. “Like most of our initiatives, our intention is to get started, listen and learn, and quickly respond to improve the offering. So our ad business in a few years should look very different than it will on day one.”.
The company did not disclose the values of this new plan, but it is certain that it will cost less than those currently offered, without commercials. At the moment, Netflix offers three plan options in Brazil: basic, standard and premium, with prices from R$25.90, R$39.90 and R$55.90.
