Netflix prepares cheaper plan with ads to attract subscribers

Netflix is ​​preparing to attack a new market niche: users who are more economical than those who already subscribe to the streaming service. According to the company (via Variety), a new plan for accessing the platform’s contents, cheaper and with commercial advertisements, is under development. It should reach the consumer in the first half of 2023.

“We should start in a handful of markets where ad spend is significant”the company said in a letter addressed to shareholders. “Like most of our initiatives, our intention is to get started, listen and learn, and quickly respond to improve the offering. So our ad business in a few years should look very different than it will on day one.”.

The company did not disclose the values ​​of this new plan, but it is certain that it will cost less than those currently offered, without commercials. At the moment, Netflix offers three plan options in Brazil: basic, standard and premium, with prices from R$25.90, R$39.90 and R$55.90.

