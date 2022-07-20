Netflix tests charging extra for account usage in more than one home

THE Netflix will start charging an additional fee if its subscribers want to watch movies and series in more than one household. The system will first be deployed in 5 Latin American countries (Argentina, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras), according to Bloomberg.

The idea is that users will not be able to spend more than two weeks accessing Netflix from a place other than the one registered as their primary address. If this deadline is exceeded, the customer will receive a notification asking them to change their address or pay an additional fee.

The measure, of course, does not apply to accounts accessed through mobile devices, such as cell phones, tablets and notebooks. The price of the additional fee will be 219 Argentine pesos (R$9.12 at the current exchange rate).

According to Netflix, more than 100 million users around the world share their passwords with other individuals. This type of access sharing is blamed for the current loss of subscribers to the service, which shrank 200,000 customers in the last quarter.

Since last March, Netflix has been testing other ways to prevent profile sharing. Customers from Chile, Costa Rica and Peru, for example, already have to pay to include a “guest” in their bills.

