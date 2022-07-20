Netizens point out indirect from Whindersson to Luísa Sonza after the clip. Understand | Column Fábia Oliveira

Luísa Sonza released another hit this Monday (18), the song ‘Cachorrinhas’. It didn’t take long for internet users to notice that, house used by the singer in the recordings of the song’s clipis the same as your ex-husband Whindersson Nunes took pictures a while ago. After the repercussion of the coincidence (or not), the comedian published a sentence on social networks, which many understood as an indirect for the ex.

“My God, Luisa’s house [Sonza] of the clip… The Whindersson…”, wrote a person who published some images that show that it is the same place. Then, several netizens speculated about a possible reconciliation of the ex-couple, who soon fell apart, since the property, located in São Paulo, is available for rent.

The house in question is ‘Casa Bola’, a famous project by architect Eduardo Longo in Butantã, located in the West Zone of São Paulo.. The property has 400 square meters, three bedrooms, three bathrooms and four parking spaces.

This Tuesday (19), after the repercussion of the situation, Whindersson Nunes spoke out on social media. In a post on Twitter, the comedian wrote: “It’s no use for me to silence, they will take it to me”. The few words were enough for new speculations to be made. Fans of Luísa Sonza and Whindersson understood it as a hint.

“I would even ask if you never get over it, but it’s impossible to get over a person who is ‘hitting’ so much and you see it everywhere”, provoked an internet user. “The guy is quiet and then things appear. What a rage,” defended another. “People don’t even know what he’s talking about and comes with a lot of conspiracy… Poor Whindersson,” said a third.