New home sales resist rising interest rates and inflation

Launches and sales of the 15 largest developers in the country were practically stable in the second quarter, after a sequence of growth in operations seen for about three years. Despite the slowdown, the numbers showed more resilience than expected by analysts. real estate market. even with the inflation and the high interestwhich harm the sector, the sales value of consolidated launches reached R$ 9.93 billion in the second quarter, up 2.4% compared to the same period in 2021. Sales were stable, with a drop of 0.6%, BRL 7.7 billion.

The figures were compiled by the report from the previous balance of 15 developers listed on the Stock Exchange: Cury, Direcional, MRV, Plano & Plano and Tenda (operating in the low-income segment) and Cyrela, Even, Eztec, Gafisa, Helbor, Lavvi, Melnick, Miter, Moura Dubeux and Trisul (aimed at medium-high and high-income consumers). In the chart below, see the data for ten of them.

Some companies stood out for the growth in launches and sales, such as Cyrela, Cury and Direcional. On the negative side, Tenda and Eztec appeared. “Overall, preview season was good,” said XP analyst Ygor Altero. “The best previews were of Cury, Direcional and Cyrela.”

To understand the market situation, it is necessary to look at each sector separately. In the low-income segment, which concentrates the program Green and Yellow House (CVA), with properties worth around R$350,000, launches rose 7.5% in the second quarter to R$4.73 billion, while net sales dropped 1.6% to R$3.93 billion. “There is a clear movement of share transfer (participation) from small to large companies”, said the analyst at Bradesco BBI Bruno Mendonça, in an interview. “The Casa Verde e Amarela segment has been shrinking in the country, but this does not match the data of large companies listed on the Stock Exchange.”

In addition, in the second quarter, part of the federal government’s incentives to Casa Verde e Amarela began to take effect, updating interest rates and subsidy curves, with a gain in purchasing power by the population. This helped companies to continue to pass on rising material costs to final apartment prices.

MRV, the country’s largest homebuilder, raised prices by 30.5% in one year, to R$219,000. At Direcional, the increase was 13.5%; in Cury, 41%; at Plano & Plano, 6.3%, and at Tenda, 33.2%. The exception, in this case, was Tenda, which, in debt, reduced launches and raised prices, leading to a loss in the speed of sales.

Among the construction companies aimed at the public with greater purchasing power, launches reached R$ 5.2 billion in the second quarter, down 2% in the annual comparison. Net sales were R$3.7 billion, up 0.5%. Here, most companies sought to launch high-end and luxury residential developments, with apartments between R$1 million and R$1.5 million.

Consumers in these segments have high incomes and suffer less from increases in gasoline, food and interest on financing, for example. On the other hand, middle-class properties, in the range of R$500,000 to R$600,000, have lost ground precisely because of the tighter income.

One of the most robust results, according to analysts, was from Cyrela, leader in high standards. Even, Melnick and Gafisa also increased launches and sales, driven by high-end projects. Eztec and Helbor, more aimed at the middle class, shrank. Eztec cut launches in half in the quarter.

“In general, companies here are more selective, seeking to launch only what they are sure will sell well,” said Mendonça, from Bradesco BBI. “The numbers are better than the market mood would suggest. But the question remains: until when?”

According to Mendonça, many launches may have been advanced by companies to avoid the World Cup and the presidential elections this year – which means, therefore, that they should slow down at the same pace until the end of the year.

Citi Analysts, André Mazini and Hugo Grassi remember that there are many construction sites and keys will be delivered in 2022 and 2023. But interest rates are much higher. Two years ago, they were close to 7%, while today they are close to 10% per year – not to mention the correction of contracts at the plant by the INCC, which has accumulated a rise of over 20% in the last two years. “We think that the movie will get uglier in the future”, estimated Grassi.

Not all companies disclose cancellations in their balance sheets, which prevents the collection of data consolidated by the report. Based on research from the Brazilian Association of Real Estate Developers (Abrainc), cancellations rose 55% in the quarter ended in April, in the annual comparison, reaching 18.9 thousand units. In relative terms, they were equivalent to 11.2% of gross sales in the period.