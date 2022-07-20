Neymar at Manchester City? Guardiola praises Brazilian, but rules out signing | international football

– The information is not correct. Neymar is an amazing player, and the information I have is that he is an incredibly nice guy. But it is not correct. Every summer (European) Manchester City will buy 150 players – said Guardiola.

1 of 1 Neymar, at PSG training in Japan — Photo: Koji Watanabe/Getty Images Neymar, at PSG training in Japan – Photo: Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

According to the French newspaper, PSG offered Neymar to Manchester City and proposed an exchange between players. Bernardo Silva was appointed as the name of interest to the French club. However, Manchester City rejected the idea.

Neymar doesn’t want to leave PSG

Neymar’s future has been the subject of several speculations in the European press this transfer window. PSG is going through a moment of transition, with new football management, and club president Nasser al-Khelaïf has made it clear that he wants a new attitude from the squad. In an interview with the newspaper Marca, the catari manager avoided guaranteeing the permanence of shirt 10.

Neymar, however, has no intention of leaving Paris Saint-Germain. He recently activated a clause in his contract with the club, which extended the bond until 2027. According to the ge found out, the striker is not considering a change before the World Cup and wants to stay at Paris.

The new PSG coach, Christophe Galtier, made at least two public statements in support of the Brazilian number 10: in your presentation is at recent interview with the newspaper L’Equipe. The coach assured that he has the striker in his team.