Nissan Leaf 2023 arrives with retouched look and new charging plug

THE Nissan launched the 2023 electric line Leaf with some news. The hatch displays a slight update in the look, as well as in the equipment. But the main change is in the charging system, which has a new plug, now in the European standard, which is the most common in Brazil. The version is already on its way to the 44 Japanese brand dealerships authorized to sell electric vehicles in the country. For now, the suggested price remains at R$ 293,790.

On the outside, the differences in aesthetics are almost imperceptible. The front has a new grille, now without the chrome bar in “V”. The headlights and lanterns have black masks. On the sides, the 17-inch alloy wheels look more imposing. Finally, the deflectors change from blue to black and the 2023 Leaf brings the new Nissan logo.

Nissan / Disclosure

New recharge plug

Aside from the look, the most important change in the 2023 Nissan Leaf lineup is the charging system plug, which is at the front. In addition to the “ChadeMo”, for fast charging stations, the hatch now has the “type 2” entry, which is the most common in Brazil. Thus, it will eliminate the need to use an adapter at charging points.

Nissan / Disclosure

Bose premium sound

The interior of the Nissan Leaf got a Bose sound system, with two tweeters, four speakers, amplifier and subwoofer. Another novelty is the intelligent interior rearview mirror, which reproduces images from the vehicle’s rear camera. Otherwise, everything as before. Including advanced active security technologies, with a complete package.

Nissan’s electric hatch has intelligent lane change alert, cameras with 360° view, tire pressure monitor, rear cross traffic alert and automatic emergency braking, for example. The list also includes 6 airbags, stability and traction controls, ABS brakes and multimedia center. There are new color options: Shark Gray with Black Roof (as in the model in the photos) and Magnetic Red with Black Roof.

Nissan / Disclosure

same electrical set

Likewise, the 2023 Nissan Leaf retains the electric set. That is, an engine with 150 hp and 32.6 mkgf of torque powered by a 40 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which yields a range of up to 272 km. There are three driving modes: Eco, which limits performance to save energy; “B” (Brake), which uses the most powerful regenerative braking; and “D” (Drive), which is the normal mode with maximum power available.

In 2021, the Nissan Leaf was the best-selling electric car in the country, with 439 license plates. In 2022, in the first half of the year, the Japanese brand hatch adds 208 units and, thus, appears in the 5th position of the ranking. But, with the arrival of the 2023 line, it is possible that the model will increase sales in the second half.

