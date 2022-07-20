No Return Home will have an extended version

Spider-Man: No Return Home will return to theaters — now in a new, extended version.

The new version arrives in Brazil on the holiday of September 7th. she will be called The More Fun Stuff Version (The Version With More Cool Stuffin free translation).

It has not yet been announced what the additional content of the new cut will be. The release was officially confirmed by the film’s social networks, which also revealed the dates of the extended version in other countries. Check it out below:

The original version is now available for rent and purchase on digital platforms and is available for streaming via HBO Max on July 22 at no additional cost to subscribers.

Read the synopsis: “With Spider-Man’s identity revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous enemies from other worlds begin to appear, forcing Peter to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.”

