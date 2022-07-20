not even Luiza Trajano’s ‘delicious meat’ should save actions from ruin; understand – Money Times

“Extreme situations require extreme measures.” Perhaps it was this line of reasoning that made Luiza Trajanochairman of the Board of Directors of Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), recorded a video with an appeal to the retailer’s customers last Monday (18).

“Go to the store, please.” “It will be in the meat. Remember that yummy little meat? In installments you can pay.” These are some of the phrases said in the video that the businesswoman recorded and that went viral on the networks.

After the announcement, Magalu’s shares “took off”: the shares rose by more than 6%ranking among the highest in the Ibovespa in yesterday’s trading.

The video attracted both positive and critical comments. Some sympathized with the retailer’s moment, which is facing difficult times with double digit interest and runaway inflationwhich directly affect the purchasing power of consumers.

On the other hand, there were those who condemned Trajan’s measure. For some market analysts, the initiative of begging to visit stores under the condition of having pre-approved credit could prove to be an impetus for the default.

In addition, they point out that the measure leads to credit without any quality and to a stimulus for consumer indebtedness. To speak in clear Portuguese, the video did not please analysts at all and perhaps this is a sign for investors to give up the MGLU3 stock and move on to something less “problematic”.

Anyone who agrees with this point of view is Fernando Ferrer, analyst at the largest independent financial analysis house in the country, Empiricus. The analyst reported, in a free report (find out how to access it here), what the time has come to sell the shares of Magazine Luiza.

Despite having bet on the retailer’s shares in the past, Ferrer is convinced that there are better opportunities in the current macroeconomic context. “The challenging scenario should put even more pressure on the company’s results, making the valuation more expensive and the share less attractive,” he says.

That’s why I suggest you understand what’s going on with Magazine Luiza and the financial market before making any decision on the MGLU3 stock.

Also because Fernando Ferrer is making an important change in his portfolio that might be interesting for you (more on this later).

First of all, let me explain what’s behind the sell recommendation of MGLU3 shares by the analyst.

Forget MGLU3: She May Have Been A ‘Swan’ In The Past, But Now She’s More Of An ‘Ugly Duckling’

Don’t get me wrong: we know that Magazine Luiza became a “swan” in the stock market, when delivering appreciation of 91,300% in 5 years, between 2015 and 2020, causing a lot of people to win a “big money”. But now the truth is that they are more like an “ugly duckling”. And I’ll explain why:

In order for you to understand what made Fernando Ferrer change his mind about Magazine Luiza, we need to contextualize the current macroeconomic scenario. In a very short period of time, we went from a context of low interest rates and controlled inflation to a world of high interest and worrying inflation.

At the Brazilthe Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) revised the interest rate to 13.25% per year. At the same time, the IPCAone of the main indices for inflation in the country, reached the 11.89% in Junethe first time in almost 20 years that the country has experienced such a long sequence of inflation above 10%.

In other countries, the dynamics of interest rates and inflation have been the same. The central bank’s “medicine” to contain prices is to raise interest rates. And in some cases, this dynamic is brutal.

see the United States, for example. the country lives highest inflation in 40 yearswhich is putting pressure on the Fed to raise interest rates faster and faster to try to contain inflation.

In this new world scenario, companies linked to the retail, as is the case with Magalu, are usually the most penalized. This is because retail is one of the sectors that are most susceptible to high interest rates due to the dependence on the release of credit. And, in addition, inflation and the strengthening of competition pressure Magazine Luiza.

In the pandemic, the market elected the retailer as the only winner of e-commerce in Brazil, as a kind of Brazilian Amazon, but this idea proved to be wrong. Today, we see that there are other companies that are very well capitalized with American money emerging and gaining space as well.

Therefore, even costing a mere BRL 2.77, according to the last closing, Ferrer considers that the papers are too expensive and not worth it anymore.

In the analyst’s opinion, this is not the time to bet on companies affected by high interest rates, such as Magazine Luiza. But rather in those that emerge victorious despite the challenging macroeconomic scenario:

“With the expansion of Auxílio Brasil until the end of the year, retailers have performed well in recent days, in the expectation that a portion of these resources will be used to purchase durable goods. Even with this expectation, we remain skeptical in a longer term and prefer more resilient companies that are able to go through the crisis in a smoother way” – Fernando Ferrer, CNPI analyst at Empiricus

That’s why the analyst decided to recommend the sale of MGLU3 shares and, instead, is indicating that investors buy the shares of an electric power transmission company.

In this free report, Fernando Ferrer explains why he decided that it is time to get out of Magazine Luiza and invest in this electric company's shares. In his view, the shares are cheap and are more attractive to the scenario than the retailer:

‘Cheap, resilient stock with a projection of fat dividends’ steals Magazine Luiza’s place in the ‘Best Shares on the Stock Exchange’ portfolio

The electric energy company's share took Magazine Luiza's place in Fernando Ferrer's portfolio.



Fernando Ferrer's recommended portfolio works like this: he digs through the more than 400 stocks listed on the Brazilian stock exchange in search of those with the best risk-return ratio. They are resilient names, which are cheap and can yield good returns to shareholders in the medium to long term.

Now, Ferrer is targeting a stock that, in his opinion, "it is cheap, resilient and has a big dividend projected in 2022". The electric transmission sector, in which it operates, is quite predictable and adjusted for inflation, which makes the stock a good option to have in your portfolio at this time.

