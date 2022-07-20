Nubank launches an UNMISSSIBLE silver card: check out how it works

O Nubank continues to bring news to its consumer base. This time, those benefiting from the newest launch of the digital bank were Legal Entities (PJ) customers, who began to have access to a unique silver credit cardwith the debit and credit functions enabled.

Read more: It’s official: Nubank launches novelty and customers can now buy cryptocurrencies

Just like traditional purple, the service is no annuity, has no hidden fees and is free of bureaucracy. The big difference is the possibility to put the name of the company in the tool, in addition to better control (and in real time) the transactions destined to the business.

Check out the product image below, which kept the predominant purple color only on the back:

Nubank’s new silver card

Basically, the purpose of releasing an exclusive credit card for customers with a PJ account is to help organize finances. That is, only those with a business will be able to request it from the bank.

The silver color, for example, was designed to facilitate the differentiation of the individual and legal entity card. The novelty enters the list of differentiated cards from fintechwhich also brings the Ultravioletrepresenting the bank’s Black flag.

How to apply for the new Nubank silver card?

Despite the news announcement, the new PJ Nubank card is gradually being released to account holders via the Nubank app. In this sense, at this first moment, only customers who fit the following conditions can request:

If the current card (purple) is close to winning;

If you find yourself in situations of loss, theft and/or damage;

Who has never requested a silver card in the PJ account.

It is important to note that the Nubank silver card for corporate clients, it has multiple functions (debit and credit). However, not everyone who has been granted access to the debit version will also have a pre-approved limit for using the credit version. This is because credit analyzes are carried out in the verification of each order individually.