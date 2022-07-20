Nubank releases cashback of up to BRL 1,500; see how to accumulate

O Nubank has a super novelty for customers who like to do their shopping on the internet. The digital bank is granting cashback up to BRL 1,500 per month for transactions performed on the Shopee app.

Read more: Is travel financing worth it?

The user can receive up to BRL 50 back for each purchase and up to BRL 1,500 per month with the promotional campaign. Just activate the offer in the app finech to start earning.

cashback rules

The regulation to participate in the promotion is quite simple. The percentage of cashback Depends on the purchase price, not including shipping. A transaction of BRL 100, for example, returns 5% of the amount spent.

After completing the purchase on Shopee, the user needs to wait 1 hour before making a new one if he wants to generate cashback.

The amount is deposited directly into the customer’s account within 90 days after confirmation of the transaction. This balance can be used as the consumer wants: in payments, transfers, cash withdrawals and much more.

How to activate cashback?

Below, see the step by step to activate the offer: