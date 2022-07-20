Nubank’s new silver card; meet the new proposal

O Nubank launched a new card, now aimed at corporate customers, with a debit and credit function. The new tool has a different design from the rest of fintech, having a silver color.

The self-employed, individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs) or small entrepreneurs who use the PJ account of the digital bank can apply for the new card, which, although physically different, works like the others.

According to fintech, the new credit card also has no annuity or maintenance charges. In addition, it is possible to monitor all transactions carried out with the tool through the application.

Nubank silver card

The new color makes it possible to differentiate between cards for individuals (purple) and cards for companies. The entrepreneur who owns both can separate his cats in a more practical way.

This way, if you have an individual account, your card will be the purple one. On the other hand, if you have a PJ account from Nubank, just request your silver card. However, for that, you need to follow the requirements below:

Have a current card with a term close to expiration;

Never having asked for a card in the PJ account;

Lost or stolen card.

Finally, it is important to note that the applicant will be subject to credit analysis. Therefore, Nubank may or may not release the tool to the PJ. The card is being released gradually, but it should reach all users soon.

See how to increase your Nubank card limit

The credit card of Nubank is one of the most requested in the financial market today. The digital bank card has no annual fee and offers several benefits. However, most of the time the limit granted is lower than expected.

So, check out some tips to increase your purple limit.

Focus expenses on your credit card

The first tip is to focus all your spending on the Nubank. That way, you can ensure that your entire limit will be well exploited, which can make it clear to fintech that you need more credit.

Keep CPF free of restrictions

One of the factors that can help you increase your fintech card limit is to keep your credit history intact. This happens when you are up to date with the payment of your debts, not being in default with Nubank or any other company, far from the CPF restriction.

Pay the bill on time

In addition to avoiding falling into debt, it is also important not to delay the payment of bills from the Nubank. Paying the debt on the due date means that you honor your commitments, including with the financial institution. It is worth mentioning that paying the minimum amount is not a good idea.

Develop a relationship with Nubank

It is also possible to strengthen ties with fintech by contracting other services available. The action can help you get a higher credit card limit.

Keep your income data up to date

Finally, another very important action is to keep your registration data always up to date, especially income. This is because, if you have a higher income than when you informed the bank, it is possible to receive an immediate increase in the limit.