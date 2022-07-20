Nun interrupts kiss between actresses and says it’s the devil’s thing

A nun interrupted a photo shoot in Naples, southern Italy, to prevent a kiss between two actresses. The recording took place this Sunday morning and soon gained repercussion on social networks.

The actresses Serena de Ferrati and Kyshan Wilson were about to star in a lesbian kiss when a brave Nun appeared and prevented the act that is considered a very serious sin by the Holy Church.

The session had to be stopped after the intervention of the elderly nun. She appeared at the moment when their lips were about to touch and shouted:

“What are you doing? No! It’s the devil!”

Watch the video:

Then the nun crossed herself invoking “Jesus, Joseph and Mary”.

There are still people who fear God and don’t let themselves be carried away by this corrupt world. The beauty of the gesture lies in its zeal for the Sacred. Loving your neighbor is wanting him to reach heaven, just as we want to reach ourselves.

Is it possible to be Catholic and homosexual at the same time?

The sins that cry out to Heaven and ask God for vengeance are four:

1st Voluntary Homicide;

2nd Impure sin against nature; (homosexual acts, bestiality, anal or oral sex even if heterosexual, etc.)

3rd Oppression of orphans and widows;

4th Not paying the salary to those who work.

Why is it said that these sins demand vengeance from God?

It is said that these sins demand vengeance from God, because the Holy Spirit says so, and because their malice is so serious and manifest that it provokes God himself to punish them with the most severe punishments.

CAN A GAY-TENDED PERSON BE A GOOD CATHOLIC?