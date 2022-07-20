NY and European futures operate stable after Netflix result; China holds interest and more market affairs today

New York index futures and European markets operate close to stability, while Asian stocks closed higher on Wednesday (20), with investors betting that the worst moment is over for the stock market and will be boosted by stronger corporate profits. than expected. Netflix is ​​up more than 7% in the aftermarket after losing just 970,000 subscribers in the second quarter, less than the 2 million it had previously projected.

Today (20), the balance sheet of Tesla, by Elon Musk. The electronic car maker continues to face problems with a shortage of components from China, due to the recent lockdowns in the country. However, analysts polled by FactSet are predicting a rise in earnings per share ($1.86) and revenue ($16.6 billion).

In China, the Central Bank of China (PBOC) today maintained its benchmark rates for one- and five-year loans.

In Europe, the European Central Bank’s policy meeting in Frankfurt tomorrow (21) dominates investors’ thoughts, with policymakers warning in advance of a first increase in 11 years. Still, this comes against a backdrop of slowing growth, the war in Ukraine and threats to energy supplies.

Additionally, there have been reports that Russia and Ukraine are closing in on a deal that would end the blockade on grain exports and that Nord Stream 1 will likely restart gas exports on schedule after maintenance is complete.

In Brazil, the stock market should reflect the decline in production and Vale’s guidance, while investors prepare for Petrobras’ operational preview tomorrow (21). Still in the corporate field, the results of WEG (WEGE3), released before the opening of markets, have repercussions.

On the political side, electoral tension grows, with increased reactions to President Jair Bolsonaro’s denunciations of electronic voting machines.

1. World Scholarships

United States

US futures indexes operate with slight gains on Wednesday morning (20) after Netflix jumped more than 7% in the after market. The streaming company’s numbers came out better than expected and lead investors to bet that the worst moment in the stock market is over.

More swings are planned for this week. Companies like Tesla, United Airlines, American Airlines, Snap, Twitter and Verizon are expected to file reports in the coming days.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Futures (USA), +0.07%

S&P 500 Futures (US), +0.11%

Nasdaq Future (US), +0.20%

Asia

Asian markets closed with gains on Wednesday (20) after a strong appreciation of US stocks overnight.

China kept its one-year and five-year prime lending rates at 3.7% and 4.45%, as expected by the market.

On the corporate side, Japanese automaker Toyota said its August production would be around 700,000 units, down from the previously announced number of 850,000 units, due to parts shortages related to Covid outages.

Shanghai SE (China), +0.77%

Nikkei (Japan), +2.67%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), +1.11%

Kospi (South Korea), +0.67%

Europe

European markets operate higher on the eve of the European bloc’s monetary policy meeting, which is expected to raise interest rates for the first time in more than 10 years.

In indicators, UK inflation hit yet another new 40-year record in June as food and energy prices continued to rise, adding to the country’s historic cost-of-living crisis.

The consumer price index rose 9.4% a year, according to estimates released on Wednesday, slightly above a consensus forecast among economists polled by Reuters and up from 9.1% in May.

FTSE 100 (UK), +0.25%

DAX (Germany), +0.02%

CAC 40 (France), +0.31%

FTSE MIB (Italy), -0.21%

commodities

Crude oil prices were lower on Wednesday, pressured by efforts by central banks to rein in inflation and ahead of expected increases in US crude inventories as demand for the product weakens.

WTI oil, -0.79% at $103.40 a barrel

Brent crude, -0.96% at $106.32 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange was down 0.37% to 665.50 yuan, equivalent to US$98.59

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, +6.70% at $23,368.43 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

After inflation in the Europe Zone reached a record 8.6% in June, attention is turned to the European Central Bank’s monetary policy meeting tomorrow (21). Interest rates in the European Union are expected to be raised for the first time in 11 years. According to a Reuters poll of 63 economists, the ECB should raise the rate by 25 basis points. But the market believes that the monetary authority could be even more aggressive. In the same survey, economists said European rates should be raised by 50 basis points.

Brazil

9:21: Research by PoderData

12:00: Roberto Campos Neto, president of the BC, has a meeting with Fabio Kanczuk, Executive Superintendent of Asa Asset Investments, at the BC Headquarters Building, in Brasília. (closed to press)

2:30 pm: Weekly foreign exchange flow

USA

11am: Used home sales

11:30 am: Change in oil inventories – EIA

2pm: Primary auction of 20 year old Treasuries

euro zone

11am: Consumer confidence

3. Electoral system remains on the radar

In a statement to the press published last Tuesday (19), the US Embassy in Brasília stated that the Brazilian elections, “conducted and tested over time by the electoral system and democratic institutions, serve as a model for the nations of the hemisphere and of the world”.

The embassy also says that it is confident in the smoothness of the Brazilian electoral process, which should reflect the desire of the Brazilian electorate.

Opposition asks STF to investigate Bolsonaro for attacking the electoral system

Parliamentarians from opposition parties presented, the day before, a criminal report to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) in which they ask for an investigation to be opened against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), a pre-candidate for reelection, for alleged crimes against the Democratic State of Law, crimes of responsibility and electoral crime due to statements in a meeting with foreign ambassadors the day before.

According to parliamentarians, Bolsonaro’s “absurdly threatening and causing serious embarrassment to Brazil” speech “attacked the free exercise of the TSE’s legal attributions” by questioning without foundation the result of the elections through the electronic voting system.

TSE and anti-corruption movement sign agreement against disinformation

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) and the Movement to Combat Electoral Corruption (MCCE) signed a cooperation agreement to combat disinformation during the 2022 elections.

With the measure, the MCCE, which is composed of 70 civil society entities, will become part of the permanent program to combat misinformation commanded by the court.

4. Covid

Last Tuesday (19), Brazil recorded 378 deaths and 78,405 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 8 pm.

The moving average of deaths from Covid in 7 days in Brazil stood at 252, an increase of 8% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 56,109, which represents a decrease of 2% in relation to the level of 14 days before.

The number of people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil reached 168,491,264, equivalent to 78.43% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 179,530,534 people, which represents 83.57% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 99,061,124 people, or 45.85% of the population.

5. Corporate Radar

Mining company Vale (VALE3) reported that it ended the 2nd quarter of 2022 (2Q22) with a production of iron ore fines of 74.1 million metric tons, which represents a decrease of 1.2% in the annual comparison, but an increase of 17% compared to the 1st quarter of 2022.

Sales volume of iron ore fines and pellets totaled 64.3 million tons in the second quarter of this year, 22.9% higher than in the second quarter of 2021, but 2.3% lower than in the first quarter of 2022 .

Romi Industry (ROMI3)

Industrias Romi (ROMI3) recorded net income of R$ 33 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), a performance 22.9% lower than that recorded in the same stage of 2021.

WEG (WEGE3) recorded net income of R$ 912.9 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), a performance 19.5% lower than that recorded in the same stage of 2021.

The Board of Directors approved the distribution of interim dividends in the total amount of BRL 553.6 million, corresponding to BRL 0.131948000 per share, to the holders of shares on July 22, 2022, “ad referendum” of the General Meeting General.

From July 25, 2022 onwards, the shares will trade “ex-dividends”. The payment of the interim dividend, as well as the JCP declared in March and June 2022, will take place on August 17, 2022.

(With Estadão, Reuters and Agência Brasil)

