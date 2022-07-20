Officialized? Wanessa Camargo and Dado Dolabella start following each other after traveling for two

Wanessa Camargo and Dado Dolabella suddenly start following each other on social media after a trip they took together

Vanessa Camargo returned to draw attention on social networks amid the alleged romance he is living with Dolabella data after 20 years separated from the actor. This Tuesday (19) the celebrities started following each other on Instagram, just a few days after a trip they took together.

The country singer was in Chapada dos Veadeiros, in Goiás, accompanied by the actor last weekend. They’ve embarked on a spiritual journey together, which seems to be doing well for the romance that hovers between them.

So far Wanessa and Dado have spoken publicly about the reconciliation, despite the rumors getting stronger, having even been confirmed even by family members. NathanCamargoson of Luciano Camargotold recently about the affair that the cousin is living.

“Everyone knows that [ela] it is [com ele]”, told the sertanejo when participating in the podcast Love Cast next to the wife, Izabella Camargo. “She did not go [ao nosso casamento] because of the children who got sick. She said, ‘I really wanted to go'”she added.

ZILU OPINIONS ON THE END OF WANESSA’S MARRIAGE

Zilu Godói made a splash on social media by opening a question box on her Instagram. Without mincing words, the businesswoman decided to expose her opinion about the end of her eldest daughter’s marriage, Vanessa Camargowith the businessman Marcus Buaiz.

“Divorce is always sad…especially when we have kids involved! I’ve faced an extremely painful divorce, which has been publicly exposed! No one is ‘happy’ with a divorce!!. But time always puts everything in its place! “lamented the socialite.