Old Volkswagen Gol is back in the lead, as in the past

There were 75,355 cars and light commercial vehicles licensed in the first half of July, a poor performance considering that the industry always expects to have a better second half than the first. If we consider this first sign, the manufacturers’ forecasts should be flagged down. The daily average of sales was 6,850 units, a better volume than the one registered in the first three months of the year, but well below the one obtained in April, May and June (see below). Highlight for the Volkswagen Gol, which had more units licensed than the Fiat Strada.

Keeping the lead with a good margin over the second place, Fiat placed four cars among the 10 best sellers in the fortnight, but Strada lost the lead to Volkswagen Gol, which sold 6,054 units and returned to the top of the ranking, remembering its time. of gold, when it remained the absolute leader in sales in Brazil for 27 consecutive years, until 2013.

After that, the Volkswagen Gol has remained among the best sellers, commonly among the top 10, but this fortnight it again experienced the taste of leadership. It remains to be seen whether it will have the courage to maintain its lead at the end of the month: it has about a thousand units in front of Strada, which is in second place.

GM, in turn, placed three cars in the top five: the Onix hatch in third, with 4,120 units, the Onix Plus in fourth (3,665) and the Tracker in fifth (2,893). In addition to the pickup, the Fiat models among the top 10 are the Cronos (2,515 units), the Toro (2,510) and the Argo (2,230). Toyota Hilux and Jeep Compass complete the list of the 10 best sellers in the fortnight.

In the ranking by automaker, Fiat sold 16,467 cars, GM, 13,019 in second place, and Volkswagen was in third, with 13,019. Hyundai maintained fifth position, behind Toyota, fourth, but had a poor performance, with its HB20 dropping to 15th position, due to the model change. Jeep also dropped, to seventh place and Honda bitterly in ninth position, while Peugeot remains in the top 10.

Volkswagen Gol in the lead reveals the chaos in the market

Not even the 0.9% of the population that buys a zero car can keep the pose. To give you an idea of ​​how car sales are going in Brazil, let’s analyze this news: The Volkswagen Gol was the best-selling car in the first half of July. The Goal? It’s… the Gol, that popular car that, after 27 years in the lead, had dropped out of the list of the first places in the ranking.

Well, the consumer’s financial situation is so dramatic that he has returned to being the protagonist of a market where most cars – and all current launches – are large, equipped and much more expensive cars.

And when I refer to the “consumer”, I mean the zero-car consumer, who is the elite at the tip of the social pyramid. Yes, I’m talking about 0.9% of the population, because the other 99.1% of Brazilians cannot afford to buy a brand new car.

Worse is hearing industry leaders who only produce expensive cars complain about the “high taxes” paid by vehicles, while 30% of the population is starving! Data from the FGV’s Poverty Map show that the contingent of people with a monthly income of up to R$ 497 reached 63 million Brazilians, 30% of the population. In other words: 63 million Brazilians have a monthly income equivalent to what the owner of the car pays for a tank of gas.

RANKING BY MODEL – 1ST FORTnight of JULY

Model Units 1) VW Gol 5,778 2) Fiat Strada 4,780 3) Chevrolet Onix hatch 4,120 4) Chevrolet Onix Plus 3,665 5) Chevrolet Tracker 2,893 6) Fiat Cronos 2,515 7) Fiat Toro 2,510 8) Fiat Argo 2,230 9) Toyota Hilux 2,167 10) Jeep Compass 2,160 11) Fiat Pulse 2,122 12) Toyota Corolla 1,934 13) VW T-Cross 1,932 14) VW Voyage 1,900 15) Toyota Corolla Cross 1,823

RANKING BY BRAND – 1ST FORTnight of JULY

BRANDS UNITS 1) Fiat 16,467 2) Volkswagen 13,019 3) General Motors 12,267 4) Toyota 8,555 5) Hyundai 4,682 6) Renault 4,648 7) Jeep 4,402 8) Nissan 2,080 9) Honda 2,059 10) Peugeot 1,333 11) Mitsubishi 1,115 12) Caoa Chery 1,088 13) Ford 707 14) BMW 556 15) Citroen 530

DAILY SALES 2022

