Omelete and Chippu team up for San Diego Comic Con

O Omelet it’s the chippu announce an unprecedented partnership to cover the San Diego Comic Con, one of the most traditional geek events in the world. The two sites will provide the largest Brazilian coverage of the event.

Between the 21st and 24th of July, the partnership between the Omelete website and the Chippu app will bring special content on Omelete’s Youtube channel. The videos will be made directly from the event, with Marcelo Forlani and participation of Thiago Romariz. Here in Brazil, the largest geek information portal will have special coverage, in real time, which will be active on the home page and will feature information from the reporter Mariana Canhisares. Chippu, in turn, will work with curatorship to identify and contextualize the biggest stories for the Brazilian audience, in addition to activating communities through the app and social networks.

Back after two years without the in-person event, San Diego Comic Con promises to announce the new phase of marvel studios in cinemas, show the first scenes of the new series of game of Thrones, House of the Dragonin addition to previews of Lord of the Rings and black adam‘, new film from DC Comics starring The Rock.

To accompany all this, the two companies came together in an unprecedented action, despite Romariz being an old acquaintance of the Omelete public and having been part of the team for seven years. He has several events in his curriculum, in addition to being present at premieres of major releases. “I am very happy to re-edit this partnership as Omelete itself is very important to me as I have a huge appreciation for the huge fan base the company has. It’s like coming home for a while”it says.

“We will certainly present a very rich content in ads and well analyzed. Anyone who accompanies the Omelette knows that we won’t miss anything. Analyzes, reacts and many other things are programmed”ensures Roberto Fabrithe new Chief Content Officer, responsible for the production of digital content and events for the Omelete Company.

And expanding its scope of work, Omelete announces that the TikTok will also be a partner in coverage in San Diego, highlighting the content created for the platform during the days of the event.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Follow us also on YouTube: on omeletvewith the main topics of pop culture; hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bento Omeletour anime, manga and otaku culture channel.