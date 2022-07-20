‘Only salary would explain Boninho’s departure from Globo’

Despite having a current contract with TV Globo until 2023, there is much speculation whether Boninho will be able to leave the station sooner. Rumor has it that the director of successful attractions such as “Big Brother Brasil” now depends on the good audience of “Pipoca da Ivete”, which premieres on July 24, to continue in office.

In today’s “Splash Vê TV” (19), Folha columnist Cristina Padiglione opined about Boninho’s possible departure from the station.

Any possibility of Boninho leaving the station today is linked to his salary, because nobody gets it right all the time and he collects more hits than mistakes. He has programs that went wrong and the ‘BBB’, which has a very large billing.

In recent years, some programs directed by Boninho have been below the expected audience, such as “Só Toca Top” (2019 and 2020), “Zig Zag Arena” and “Casa Kalimann” (2021), and “Mestre do Sabor” , the director’s last to be cancelled.

For the columnist, the failure of these attractions is not necessarily linked to the director. Padiglione also questioned which director could occupy Boninho’s position.

If you took Boninho out, who would you put it on? Who are the people who would have the same ability? I can only understand that it is a time to break high salaries and risky handling the cashier. Only the salary issue and the need to reduce the payroll can explain.

‘Splash Watch TV’

Presented by Marcelle Carvalho, alongside Aline Ramos and Cristina Padiglione, the podcast “Splash Vê TV” airs on Tuesdays at 1 pm on YouTube and other audio platforms.