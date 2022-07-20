PagBank has 73 spots open: registration almost closing!

Estimated reading time: two minutes

Attention: if you are looking for a job or want to enter the job market for the first time, this is your chance. It turns out that the digital bank PagBank is looking for 73 interns to join its staff. But, attention: registrations only take place until the day July, 22. So, not to miss this opportunity, check it out below!

PagBank has vacancies open until this Friday (22)

In this way, the vacancies open on PagBank are for different areas. Opportunities include positions in technology, product development, customer service, investment, commercial, finance, marketing, etc.

However, there are some basic requirements for those who wish to participate in the selection process. One of them is having graduation to take place between December 2023 and December 2024. In addition, the company does not require knowledge of English, which is an opportunity for many people who do not yet master the language. Among the benefits are transportation vouchers, medical assistance, agreement with gyms and scholarship assistance.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that PagBank will allocate half of the openings exclusively to low-income students who have completed the last years of basic education in public or private schools (in the latter case, with a full scholarship).

As we explained, registration is open until July 22nd, so it ends soon. To sign up, simply access the 99Jobs platform.

Image: Alison Nunes Calazans / shutterstock.com