Palmeiras charges CBF after ‘irreparable’ error against São Paulo

Palmeiras spoke out today after the President of the CBF Arbitration Commission, Wilson Luiz Seneme, informed that it would not be possible to draw the offside line late in a move that culminated in the penalty in Calleri, from São Paulo, in a game for the Copa do Brasil. .

In a note shared on its social networks – signed by President Leila Pereira – Alviverde charged the entity responsible for Brazilian football for the “irreparable and extremely serious sporting and financial losses” suffered by the club.

The club also asked for improvement in Brazilian refereeing and that those responsible for the failure in the second round of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, which ended with Alviverde elimination on penalties, be punished. The VAR duo was excluded from last weekend’s round, by the Brasileirão Serie A.

“From this point forward, Palmeiras hopes that this regrettable episode has been a watershed in the history of arbitration in Brazil and asks that everyone involved in this sad event be punished in an exemplary way by the CBF, which also has the duty to work for the professionalization of the country’s referees”, charged the club.

Palmeiras also explained that “there are no more legal measures” to be taken by the club, since there was no error of law, but an “irreparable and very serious error of fact”.

Check out the full statement from Palmeiras:

I come to the public to demonstrate my total indignation with the fateful event that culminated in the disqualification of Palmeiras from the Copa do Brasil. It is not today that Brazilian football has been suffering from the injuries of refereeing, but Palmeiras understands that we have reached the end of the line.

There is no longer any doubt that there was a protocol error in the refereeing of the game against São Paulo. Just as there is no doubt that the opposing team’s athlete was in an offside position, something that technology detects with extreme ease.

Due to these unequivocal facts, we can say that Palmeiras suffered irreparable and extremely serious sporting and financial losses.

What could be done, the club did. He sent a letter to the CBF highlighting the seriousness of the facts and a new letter when he became aware of the VAR audio.

Today, however, we were surprised by a disastrous statement by the chairman of the Arbitration Commission, Mr. Wilson Seneme, that it would not be possible to check the impediment of the São Paulo athlete, as we requested, because the machine was “reset”.

There are no more legal measures that Palmeiras can take. There was no error of law; there was, however, an irreparable and very serious error of fact.

From this point onwards, Palmeiras hopes that this regrettable episode has been a watershed in the history of arbitration in Brazil and asks that everyone involved in this sad event be punished in an exemplary way by the CBF, which also has the duty to work for professionalization. of the country’s referees.

This time, the loser was Palmeiras. If there is not a drastic change, more and more teams will be injured, with inestimable losses. And with that, the credibility of our football, which has been questioned for a long time, vanishes.

Imbued with the collective feeling that has been growing in clubs, let’s all seek change together. Only in this way will we enhance and generate more value for Brazilian football.

Leila Pereira