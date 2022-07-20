Palmeiras finalizes preparation to face América-MG; see probable lineup

O palm trees finished on Wednesday morning, at the Football Academy, the preparation to face América-MG, for the Brazilian Championship.

After a warm-up, the players practiced passing, crossing and finishing from high and low. Then, divided into two teams, they played a recreational training on a reduced field.

For the game against Coelho, coach Abel Ferreira should still not count on Rafael Navarro and Rony, both with thigh injuries. Jailson (recovering from injury to the right knee) and Jorge (trauma to the right knee) are also missing.

On the other hand, Verdão will be able to count on Miguel Merentiel and José Manuel López, the two reinforcements of the team in this transfer window.

The likely Palmeiras for the game has: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo, Piquerez (Vanderlan); Danilo, Zé Rafael; Scarpa, Veiga, Dudu; Gabriel Veron (Jose Lopez).

Palmeiras and América-MG will face each other this Thursday, at 8 pm (Brasília time), at the Independência stadium, in Belo Horizonte (MG).

Verdão leads the Brasileirão with 33 points, two more than vice-leader Atlético-MG, with 31. In the last round, Abel Ferreira’s men beat Cuiabá 1-0, with a goal from Gabriel Veron.

