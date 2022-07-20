Palmeiras forwards the sale of Gabriel Veron to Porto for just over 10 million euros

Palmeiras sent in the last few hours the sale of Gabriel Veron to Porto-POR. The deal, according to sources consulted by the THROW!should go for 10 million euros (R$ 55.4 million) without variables by objectives achieved, but even so, the trend is that Verdão will keep 10% of the rights to bill in the future.

According to people from the club, there was an agreement between Leila Pereira and the leaders of Santa Cruz-RN so that Alviverde pocketed 7.5 million euros (R$ 41.6 million) of the total amount and the potiguar team got 2 .5 million euros (R$ 13.9 million). That’s because the player’s rights are 60% of Palmeiras and 40% of Santa Cruz.

Leila managed to negotiate a larger share of the transfer to the Palmeiras coffers. The idea is that with the departure of Veron, Giovani can gain space and occupy that spot in the attack. Even so, fans are quite dissatisfied with the values ​​involved in the business, as they consider something too low for the youngster’s potential.

Thus, Veron should not even play next Thursday, against América-MG, for the Brasileirão and is expected in Portugal until the end of this week, at the latest between Saturday and Sunday. He will undergo medical tests and sign a five-year contract with Porto, who are in a hurry for the youngster to arrive before the start of the season.

At 19 years old, Veron has a contract with Verdão until June 2026. This year, there are 35 games, two goals scored, six assists and a penalty conceded, totaling nine participations in goals. The striker has been alternating moments in the starting lineup and in the reserve in 2022, but his streak ended up being interrupted by a muscle problem and a cut in his foot. In Ron’s absence, he has been the spare.